Caitlin Clark Found Funny Way to Troll Sophie Cunningham Before Fever-Aces Game
Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham make up one of the most entertaining duos in the WNBA, both on and off the court.
The two were back to their usual shenanigans ahead of Sunday's playoff game against the Aces, the first matchup of the best-of-5 semifinal series. Clark showed up to the Aces' arena in a dressed-down outfit, nonchalantly strutting through the tunnel as photographers took their shots. Cunningham, who was standing nearby, was then roped into walking next to Clark for a joint tunnel arrival, despite her objections.
Clark led Cunningham back down the tunnel to do the walk again while Cunningham complained about her injured leg. "She forgets I have a broken leg," Cunningham said, as Clark dragged her along.
Catch that funny moment below:
Cunningham was ruled out for the rest of the season due to a MCL tear, while Clark was ruled out due to a nagging groin injury. The Fever will face an uphill battle against the Aces in the WNBA semifinals after squeaking by the Dream, with Las Vegas having dropped just one game since Aug. 2. Not to mention, the Aces have newly crowned MVP A'ja Wilson, who just won her fourth career MVP award.
Heading into the semifinals, Cunningham made an intriguing comment after the Fever upset the Dream in the first round of the playoffs. "The league is so mad that we won, because we are literally not supposed to be here at all, and that just fuels our fire even more," Cunningham said on her podcast.
Tip-off for Game 1 of Fever-Aces is at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.