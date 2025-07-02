Tyrese Haliburton Was So Excited for Indiana Fever After Commissioner's Cup Victory
Tyrese Haliburton and his Indiana Pacers may not have been able to bring home the W in last month's NBA Finals, but the point guard still had plenty of excitement left to share with the Indiana Fever, his team's WNBA counterpart and Commissioner's Cup champions.
After the Caitlin Clark-less Fever defeated the Minnesota Lynx 74-59 in Tuesday's Cup finals, Haliburton posted a short-but-sweet message to the team on social media:
"LFG," he wrote in the missive, accompanied by a "trophy" emoji.
Hali is currently nursing a torn Achilles tendon, which he ruptured early in Game 7 of the Pacers' Finals showdown vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was a crushing moment for all NBA fans, but an even bigger blow to the city of Indianapolis, which has been waiting patiently for its first NBA title.
The Fever, however, stepped in and answered the call with Tuesday's win, their first for the relatively new in-season tournament. Outside of that, the Fever last won a WNBA championship in 2012.
The Pacers and Fever—and specifically CC and Haliburton—have very vocally supported one another in the past, so Hali's congratulatory post does not come as a surprise. For instance, Clark shared a message for Haliburton on Instagram after his Finals injury, and Haliburton and head coach Rick Carlisle were spotted at a Fever-New York Liberty game back in May.
These Indiana teams roll deep.