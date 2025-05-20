Wings Announcer Sounded So Silly for His Comments on Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark
Difficulty challenge 10,000: Talk about Paige Bueckers this season without also mentioning Caitlin Clark.
The Dallas Wings rookie is just getting her WNBA career started, and she's already elicited countless comparisons to Clark for obvious reasons. Both were No. 1 draft picks, enjoyed a lot of success in college and are the same kind of franchise-changing stars that have helped and continue to help grow the W's exposure.
But more often than not, it can be tiring to hear Bueckers, who has only played two WNBA games so far, get compared to Clark, whose slew of rookie records stand alone in history, given that they are two different and talented players in their own right.
Wings announcer Ron Thulin felt strongly about the incessant comparisons and brought up the weary Bueckers-Clark discourse during Monday night's Wings-Storm local broadcast.
"Being around Paige this training camp, she's running her own race," Thulin said. "And I'm just glad she's being Paige. And I'm tired of all the comparisons [to Clark], alright? They're two different players, let's just enjoy it."
Yet, the veteran play-by-play voice then went on to contradict himself minutes later, when he did exactly what he told others not to do.
"You know people talk about Paige Bueckers just rolling in this game. You gotta go back to Caitlin Clark, last year her first 13 games she didn't shoot the ball all that well, just 37%. Then of course she ended up just catching on fire, and I think the fact that Caitlin and Kelsey Mitchell, all of a sudden that chemistry started happening. And I think we're going to see that with Paige and Arike [Ogunbowale]."
It really does be your own people sometimes.