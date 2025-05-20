Paige Bueckers Threw the Longest Assist of Her WNBA Career vs. Seattle
Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings took on the Seattle Storm on Monday night. It was the second game of Bueckers's career. and Dallas legend Dirk Nowitzki was in the house to see her throw a very long assist to NaLyssa Smith in the second quarter.
The play started with an ill-advised, but fairly impressive save by Arike Ogunbowale, who jumped out of bounds and threw the ball back in under her own basket. The ball ended up in Bueckers hands and she turned up court, taking one dribble before firing a perfect full-court pass to Smith who caught it between defenders, took one dribble and scored.
If Bueckers's new teammates haven't learned by now, just run and be ready for the ball to arrive. It may take some time for the rookie's scoring to completely translate to the WNBA, but the passing can become a factor immediately, which is why Caitlin Clark now holds the league record for most assists in a single season.