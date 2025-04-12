Wings GM Went Bonkers Celebrating Winning the Right to Pick Paige Bueckers in WNBA Draft
With the No. 1 pick in Monday's WNBA draft, Curt Miller couldn't ask for much more to begin his first season as executive vice president and general manager of the Dallas Wings.
Miller and his new franchise won the draft lottery in November as the Los Angeles Sparks were awarded the second pick—which has since been traded to the Seattle Storm. Miller was the Sparks' head coach for the previous two years before the two mutually decided to part ways following the 2024 season.
Two days before the 2025 WNBA draft, the Wings posted a video of Miller's reaction to winning the lottery over his former team. Safe to say he was overjoyed:
This year's draft class is headlined by UConn star guard Paige Bueckers, the likely choice at the top for Miller and the Wings. The longtime coach and executive's jumps for joy may have been for Bueckers, excitement to get the pick over his former team or simple elation for securing the top pick. Most likely, all the factors at play went into Miller's reaction as the Wings get an opportunity to draft a franchise-changing talent.
Although we're just seeing the reaction video, he had a great social-media reaction to winning the lottery back in November:
The WNBA draft takes place on April 14 with coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. In addition to the top pick, the Wings hold the No. 12 pick, the final selection in the first round, too. And Miller appears hyped to turn in his pick.