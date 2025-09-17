SI

Who Are the Announcers for the WNBA Playoffs in 2025?

A'ja Wilson's Aces look to return to the WNBA Finals in 2025.
A'ja Wilson's Aces look to return to the WNBA Finals in 2025.
The 2025 WNBA playoffs have arrived.

After an entertaining regular season the playoff field was set on the last day of games. The Lynx, as they have all season, led all teams with 34 wins and earned the top seed in the postseason bracket, putting themselves in great position to avenge their WNBA Finals loss last season. But they'll have stiff competition to do so. The Aces entered postseason play after winning the last 16 games of the regular season. The Dream and Mercury both have the look of true contenders if they get hot at the right time. And, of course, there are the defending champion Liberty lurking in the No. 5 seed after going through a bit of a championship hangover during the regular season.

All that makes for a fascinating playoff bracket and one that could provide top-tier entertainment from the first round on. With such juicy matchups it is even more important that the broadcast teams are on their toes, ready to call legendary moments as they happen.

But who are the announcers that make up those broadcast teams?

Who is Broadcasting the 2025 WNBA Playoffs?

ABC/ESPN has exclusive broadcast rights to the WNBA playoffs. So every single WNBA playoff game will be shown on either ABC, ESPN, or ESPN 2. As the postseason rolls on and fewer games are shown the broadcasts will be limited to either ESPN or ABC.

The Finals will also be shown by ABC/ESPN and the best-of-seven series will be split between the two channels.

WNBA Playoffs Announcers 2025

The above information means, of course, that the announcers for this year's postseason all come from ESPN's roster. There should be plenty of familiar names for those who have been tuning into primetime games on ESPN or ABC throughout the season.

For the first round of the playoffs, there are four announcing teams, one for each opening series. Those four teams, in no particular order, are found below.

PLAY-BY-PLAY

COLOR COMMENTATOR

SIDELINE REPORTER

Ryan Ruocco

Rebecca Lobo

Holly Rowe

Tiffany Greene

Debbie Antonelli

Brooke Weisbrod

Mark Jones

Carolyn Peck

Vanessa Richardson

Pam Ward

LaChina Robinson

Angel Gray

WNBA Playoffs Announcing Schedule

While it is often the case in the NBA that announcing crews are assigned to individual series during the postseason, that isn't the case for the WNBA playoffs this year. ESPN has all four of its teams bouncing around depending on the date, time, and location of the games they're scheduled to announce. Given the first round is only a best-of-three series it makes sense the network would prefer this kind of flexibility.

With all that said ESPN laid out a schedule for the first two games of every series at the start of the playoffs. Here's what that schedule looks like.

Game 1 Announcing Schedule

DATE

GAME

ANNOUNCERS

Sunday, September 14

Lynx vs. Valkyries

Greene/Antonelli/Weisbrod

Sunday, September 14

Dream vs. Fever

Ruocco/Lobo/Rowe

Sunday, September 14

Liberty vs. Mercury

Ward/Robinson/Gray

Sunday, September 14

Aces vs. Storm

Jones/Peck/Richardson

Game 2 Announcing Schedule

DATE

GAME

ANNOUNCERS

Tuesday, September 16

Dream vs. Fever

Ward/Robinson/Gray

Tuesday, September 16

Aces vs. Storm

Jones/Peck/Richardson

Wednesday, September 17

Liberty vs. Mercury

Ruocco/Lobo/Rowe

Wednesday, September 17

Lynx vs. Valkyries

Greene/Antonelli/Weisbrod

Game 3 Announcing Schedule

As it is not official if every series will need to go to three games, ESPN has not yet announced who will broadcast the Game 3 finale of the Aces-Storm or Dream-Fever series. The pairings will be revealed after Wednesday night's slate.

Liam McKeone
