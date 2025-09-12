SI

WNBA Playoff Bracket 2025: Full Seeding & Matchups

Stephen Douglas

Napheesa Collier and the Lynx will face the Valkyries in the first round.
The WNBA regular season is over and the postseason has arrived. Angel Reese and Paige Buekcers will be watching on television, while an injured Caitlin Clark has a front row seat as the Fever made the playoffs for the second straight season.

Napheesa Collier, A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Alyssa Thomas have all led teams to the playoffs after a regular season that saw record viewership and attendance despite the main attraction being sidelined for most of the year.

The postseason has the potential to be even better as every team in the playoffs is over .500 for the first time since 2011. Here's how the matchups look:

2025 WNBA Playoff Seeding

Seed

Team

Record

No. 1

Minnesota Lynx

34–10

No. 2

Las Vegas Aces

30–14

No. 3

Atlanta Dream

30–14

No. 4

Phoenix Mercury

27–17

No. 5

New York Liberty

27–17

No. 6

Indiana Fever

24–20

No. 7

Seattle Storm

23–21

No. 8

Golden State Valkyries

23–21

2025 WNBA Playoff Matchups

No. 1. Minnesota Lynx vs. No. 8 Las Vegas Valkyries

After losing last year's Finals to the Liberty, Napheesa Collier dominated a league of her own making and then returned to the WNBA to record the second 50/40/90 season in league history. The Lynx started 9–0 and never looked back on their way to the top seed. The Valkyries turned an expansion draft into a playoff spot and became the first expansion team to ever make the playoffs in their inaugural season.

No. 2 Las Vegas Aces vs. No. 7 Seattle Storm

The Aces had a rough start to the season and sat at 9–11 midway through the season. They will enter the postseason having won 16 consecutive games thanks in large part to the league's leading scorer and rebounder in A'ja Wilson. The Storm boast four 2025 All-Stars on their roster and they'll need all of them to overcome Las Vegas.

No. 3 Atlanta Dream vs. No. 6 Indiana Fever

The teams met twice in the first week of the season with the Fever winning the season series 2–1. Indiana has had a particularly rough season on the injury front as player after player—including Caitlin Clark—was lost to injury. Meanwhile, the Dream started the season 13–10 and finished on a 17–5 run to finish the regular season tied with the Aces for the second best record in the WNBA.

No. 4 Phoenix Mercury vs. No. 5 New York Liberty

The Liberty were due for a let down after two consecutive 32-win seasons, two consecutive trips to the Finals and most importantly a win in the 2024 WNBA championship over Minnesota. They have two former MVPs in Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones, four-time All-Star Sabrina Ionescu and the 2019 Finals MVP in Emma Meesseman. For the Mercury, Alyssa Thomas has been on a tear in her first season in Phoenix recording a record eight triple-doubles and breaking the season assists record that Caitlin Clark took from her last season.

