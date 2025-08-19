WNBA Power Rankings: A’ja Wilson, Aces Are Turning Their Season Around
The WNBA regular season is heating up as teams hope to garner momentum just in time for playoff basketball, which is about a month away. The Aces have somehow pulled this off, peaking at the right time following a tumultuous start to the year.
After an embarrassing 111–58 loss to the Lynx on Aug. 2, Las Vegas has gone a tear, winning its last seven games. While wins over the Sun and Wings should be expected, A’ja Wilson & Co. also knocked off the Liberty and Mercury during the Aces’ run, pointing to a potential turnaround.
What’s changed in Las Vegas? For one, Becky Hammon’s decision to have Jewell Loyd come off the bench has paid off. Loyd has averaged 15.1 points on 45.3% shooting over the seven-game winning streak, looking much more comfortable in her role as an instant impact off the bench. Wilson, of course, has led the way for the Aces, averaging 26.1 points and 13.3 rebounds over these seven games. On Aug. 10, in a win game against the Sun, Wilson became the first WNBA player to record a 30-point, 20-rebound double-double. Should the 29-year-old stay in this incredible form, and the Aces build consistency, it may just be a postseason contender.
1. Minnesota Lynx
Previous ranking: 1
The Lynx are in a league of their own, increasingly looking like the team to beat. Minnesota is one win away from sweeping its triple-header against the Liberty, beating New York in back-to-back games that did not feature Napheesa Collier or Breanna Stewart. Even without their star, Collier, the Lynx look fierce, with a new addition by way of Dallas, Dijonai Carrington, fitting in seamlessly and helping on the defensive side of the ball.
2. Atlanta Dream
Previous ranking: 2
Allisha Gray has provided Atlanta with the consistency it needs as Rhyne Howard returns from a knee injury. The duo combined for 47 points in the Dream’s win over the Storm on Wednesday, Howard’s second game back after being injured. Meanwhile, Naz Hillmon continues to make a compelling case for Sixth Woman of the Year, putting in quality minutes off the bench for the Dream.
3. Las Vegas Aces
Previous ranking: 8
The question for Hammon’s group now is whether this late-season comeback is sustainable.
4. Phoenix Mercury
Previous ranking: 4
Despite impressive outputs from Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally in recent games, Phoenix’s offense seems to be in a bit of a slump, rated seventh in the league. The Mercury like to get stops and push in transition, with Phoenix second in the league in pace (96.69). Nate Tibbetts’s team will need to get back to that identity down the home stretch of the season.
5. New York Liberty
Previous ranking: 5
It’s been a tough stretch for the Liberty. New York is still without its star Stewart, who hasn’t played since July 26 due to injury. While Sandy Brondello can expect to get Stewart back in time for the postseason, her return might not be a Band-Aid for all of the Liberty’s problems.
6. Golden State Valkyries
Previous ranking: 9
Golden State has gotten to this point—seventh in the WNBA standings—by staying true to the foundation Natalie Nakase has built. The Valkyries’ dogged defense (rated fourth in the league) helped the team to a tight win over the Mystics on Wednesday.
7. Washington Mystics
Previous ranking: 10
The Mystics took down the Sparks and Fever over the weekend and are now a half-game back from playoff position. Rookie duo Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen continue to impress, with Citron dropping 24 points in 27 minutes and Iriafen putting up 18 points and 10 rebounds against Los Angeles.
8. Indiana Fever
Previous ranking: 3
After back-to-back losses to the Mystics and Wings, the Fever responded with an impassioned overtime win against Connecticut. They recovered from a 21-point deficit, but were dealt a sobering blow, with Sophie Cunningham leaving the contest early with an apparent knee injury. Stephanie White’s team is already dealing with a series of injuries, including to Caitlin Clark, who hasn’t played since July 15.
9. Seattle Storm
Previous ranking: 7
Once again, the Storm are tricky to nail down. They pulled out a two-point win over a formidable Dream side on Friday. Still, Seattle’s inconsistency makes it hard to believe the team can gain enough momentum for a late-season run.
10. Los Angeles Sparks
Previous ranking: 6
The Sparks have been prolific offensively, with Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby combining for 51 points in Sunday's loss to the Mystics. The issue for Los Angeles lies on the other side of the floor, with Lynne Roberts’s team possessing one of the worst defensive units in the league. If the Sparks want to be considered a competitor, they need to register stops more consistently.
11. Dallas Wings
Previous ranking: 11
The Wings are in full rebuild mode, but there are pieces to be excited about with this young team. Paige Bueckers is, obviously, a foundational element for Dallas’s future, but others, including Maddy Siegrist—who scored 23 points against the Aces on Sunday—are worth circling as well.
12. Connecticut Sun
Previous ranking: 12
Connecticut capped a disappointing 3–7 run with a brutal overtime loss to the Fever on Sunday. Marina Mabrey’s 27 points and Aneesah Morrow’s double-double against Indiana are silver linings amid a tough result and trying season.
13. Chicago Sky
Previous ranking: 13
Chicago’s season has gone from bad to worse. The Sky appear to have nearly completely imploded, getting thumped by the Valkyries 90–59 on Sunday. Their last four losses have all been double-digit defeats.