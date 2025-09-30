Cheryl Reeve Receives Hefty Fine Following Suspension for Outburst Toward Officials
The WNBA is handing out fines following the sharp criticicm the league’s officiating crew received by Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve and others.
Reeve was tossed toward the end of Minnesota's Game 3 in their WNBA semifinals series with the Mercury after a steal by Alyssa Thomas left Lynx star Napheesa Collier injured. The play wasn't deemed a foul, which caused Reeve to go at the officiating crew in incredibly heated fashion. After the steal, Thomas scored a bucket on the other end that all but sealed the win for Phoenix.
After the loss, Reeve blasted the referees in her postgame press conference where she said the league's decision to assign that officiating crew was "f---ing malpractice." She was suspended for Minnesota's Game 4 for "aggressively pursuing and verbally abusing" an official, failing to "leave the court in a timely manner" after being ejected, and inappropriate comments made to fans. The Mercury eliminated the Lynx and advanced to the WNBA Finals in Reeve's absence. Collier wasn't able to play in Game 4 due to an ankle injury suffered on the much-discussed play.
Now, Reeve has been fined $15,000 for her comments and conduct during Game 3, according to a report from ESPN's Alexa Philippou. Aces coach Becky Hammon and Fever coach Stephanie White were both fined $1,000 by the league for making critical comments about the officiating in this year's playoffs in support of the Lynx coach.
The Fever and Aces are playing in a semifinal series of their own, where the winner of Tuesday's Game 5 will play the Mercury in the WNBA Finals.
Reeve held nothing back as she spoke to reporters following the heated moment in Game 3. She called for "a change of leadership at the league level when it comes to officiating" as she fired off on the refs, not taking any questions and leaving the podium after her rant.
Cheryl Reeve's Prior Disdain for WNBA Playoffs Officiating
She was outspoken about her disdain for officiating last year as Minnesota lost a decisive Game 5 in the WNBA Finals to the Liberty
“I know all the headlines will be ‘Reeve Cries Foul,’” she said last year after the New York Liberty beat her team to claim the title. “Bring it on, right? Bring it on, because this s--- was stolen from us. Bring it on.”
Lynx forward Alanna Smith was called for a foul with just a few seconds remaining in regulation which forced overtime where New York eventually pulled away for a 67-62 victory and the franchise's first championship. Reeve challenged the foul call, but it was upheld and she sounded off postgame, mentioning "the officials doing the game should have a third party because that was not a foul."
Clearly, she feels her team was wronged now two seasons in a row in a way that impacted critical games in crucial moments. She's certainly paying the price in the form of the suspension and now hefty fine as Minnesota's season came to a close before they had hoped.