Arike Ogunbowale Finishes The Job With Buzzer-Beater After Kobe Bryant Tweet

Arike Ogunbowale has a Mamba Mentality.

By Chris Chavez
April 01, 2018

Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale put an exclamation point in her response to Kobe Bryant's tweets about her by hitting a game-winning shot to seal Notre Dame's second women's basketball national championship against Mississippi State on Sunday night.

Ogunbowale was the same player who hit a game winning shot against UConn in the semifinal. Bryant is a UConn fan but expressed his congratulations on Twitter on Friday night.

Bryant tweeted: "Big time shot Arike! We are a @UConnWBB family but we love seeing great players making great plays. I know my lil sis @jewellloyd is happy Well done @ndwbb good luck on Sunday #mambamentality"

She replied with, "Wow, my life is complete. The GOAT". He quickly responded with "Nah... it’s complete by finishing the job on Sunday @Arike_O #MambaMentality"

She completed the job with a three-pointer with .1 seconds remaining to give Notre Dame a 61-58 lead and the championship.

Like most of the world, that final shot wow'ed many including Bryant.

You May Like

More Women's College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now