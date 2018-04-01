Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale put an exclamation point in her response to Kobe Bryant's tweets about her by hitting a game-winning shot to seal Notre Dame's second women's basketball national championship against Mississippi State on Sunday night.

Ogunbowale was the same player who hit a game winning shot against UConn in the semifinal. Bryant is a UConn fan but expressed his congratulations on Twitter on Friday night.

Bryant tweeted: "Big time shot Arike! We are a @UConnWBB family but we love seeing great players making great plays. I know my lil sis @jewellloyd is happy Well done @ndwbb good luck on Sunday #mambamentality"

She replied with, "Wow, my life is complete. The GOAT". He quickly responded with "Nah... it’s complete by finishing the job on Sunday @Arike_O #MambaMentality"

She completed the job with a three-pointer with .1 seconds remaining to give Notre Dame a 61-58 lead and the championship.

Like most of the world, that final shot wow'ed many including Bryant.