Ukrainian Tennis star Elina Svitolina announced Monday in an Instagram post that she is withdrawing from the Monterrey Open in protest of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Svitolina, the tournament’s No. 1 seed, announced her decision to withdraw from Tuesday’s tournament on social media. The 27-year-old is slated to face Russian Anastasia Potapova in the first round.

Svitolina then called upon the ATP, WTA and ITF to "follow the recommendations" of the International Olympic Committee and treat Russian and Belarusian players as “neutral athletes, without displaying any national symbols, colours, flags or anthems.”

Svitolina concluded with a statement directed toward all Russian and Belarusian athletes.



“I do not blame any of the Russian athletes,” she wrote. “They are not responsible for the invasion of our motherland. Moreover, I wish to pay tribute to all the players, especially Russians and [sic] Belarusians, who bravely stated their position against the war. Their support is essential.”

Svitolina’s withdrawal comes in the wake of a busy day of high-profile announcements regarding Russia’s participation in international sports.

In addition to the IOC, FIFA and UEFA announced a ban of all Russian athletes from all competitions, including qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup.

