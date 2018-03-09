HBO’s newest trailer for its Andre the Giant documentary is just more proof that this film is going to be a must-watch.

HBO released the trailer on Friday, about a month before the film’s scheduled April 10 release.

While the trailer released in late January shows interviews with people who knew Andre through WWE, this latest trailer shows that the filmmakers expanded their reach beyond the world of wrestling. At least three people who worked with Andre on The Princess Bride—actors Robin Wright and Billy Crystal, as well as director Rob Reiner—appear in the trailer.

The trailer focuses more on Andre’s fragility than the previous ones released by HBO. Wright shares an anecdote about how she had to be suspended from cables during filming of The Princess Bride because the famously strong Andre was too weak to catch her.

“He knew he wasn’t going to live long,” Crystal says.