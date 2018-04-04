Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar is coming back to the octagon, UFC president Dana White confirmed on UFC Tonight.

“Yeah, Brock Lesnar’s coming back,” White said. “I don’t know when but yes he is.”

Watch the clip below:

"Yeah, Brock Lesnar's coming back."



-- Dana White with the HUGE @ufc news pic.twitter.com/YXUtn0uUxE — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) April 5, 2018

Lesnar has not fought in the octagon since he positive for in in-competition and out-of-competition drug tests pertaining to his UFC 200 fight in July 2016 with Mark Hunt. Lesnar won the match by unanimous decision before it was changed to a no-contest following the positive tests. Lesnar was hit with a year-long suspension and fined $250,000 by the Nevasa state Athletic Commission. He decided to announce his retirement in Feb. 2017 and then signed with the WWE.

Lesnar's contract with WWE reportedly expires after his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday.

Lesnar would be required to re-enter the drug testing pool for at least six months before he can fight again.