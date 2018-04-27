WWE’s long-awaited Greatest Royal Rumble is finally here. The huge show in Saudi Arabia begins Friday at noon ET, with the preshow at 11 a.m. As always, subscribers can watch on the WWE Network.

The show features a loaded card, including seven title matches and bouts with legends such as The Undertaker and Triple H. Because it’s the middle of the workday and not everyone has a job where they can watch wrestling all day (like me), we’ll be updating this post throughout the show with live results, highlights and more.

Full match card

• 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match (The winner apparently gets an enormous trophy. For an updated list of participants, click here.)

• Steel cage match for Universal Championship — Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns

• Casket match — The Undertaker vs. Rusev

• John Cena vs. Triple H

• WWE Championship — AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

• United States Championship — Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

• Raw Tag Team Championship — Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy

• SmackDown Tag Team Championship — The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The Usos

• Ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship — Seth Rollins vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe

• Cruiserweight Championship — Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Kalisto