Big Cass Released After Seven Years With WWE

Big Cass’s run with WWE has come to an abrupt end. 

By Dan Gartland
June 19, 2018

WWE announced Tuesday in a one-sentence statement that Cass has been released from his contract. 

Cass (real name William Morrissey) had been with WWE since 2011 and on the main roster since 2016, most notably as a tag team partner with Enzo Amore. He was in the middle of a feud with Enzo last July when he tore his ACL and didn’t return until this April. 

Cass lost his match against Daniel Bryan at the Money in the Bank pay per view on Sunday night. 

