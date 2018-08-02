Glenn Jacobs (aka Kane) Elected Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee

It’s official: Kane is a government representative.

By Dan Gartland
August 02, 2018

It’s official: Glenn Jacobs, the man who has spent more than two decades wrestling in WWE as Kane, will be next mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. 

Jacobs won the mayoral election on Thursday night, defeating Democratic nominee Linda Haney. He took a 2-1 lead when early voting and absentee ballots were reported around 8:30 p.m. ET, according to Knoxville's WBIR Channel 10.

Jacobs was considered a heavy favorite in the heavily Republican county after winning a tightly contested primary in May. He won the three-way race by just 23 votes. 

“It’s really humbling,” Jacobs told SI.com’s Justin Barrasso after the primary. “When you ask someone for their vote, you are asking them to place their confidence in you as the steward of the community, so it was humbling that people placed their faith and trust in me. I am thankful and honored for the opportunity.”

Politically, Jacobs is a staunch libertarian, who campaigned on a promise to limit the government’s role in the lives of Knox County residents. 

Haney criticized Jacobs for continuing to work in WWE as the general election drew closer. His last in-ring action came with Daniel Bryan against the Bludgeon Brothers at Extreme Rules in July. After the match WWE announced that Kane would off television for the foreseeable future after breaking his ankle. (Jacobs reportedly suffered a legitimate Achilles injury.)

Jacobs told the Knoxville News Sentinel before the election that once elected he planned to focus on his duties as mayor, not on wrestling. 

