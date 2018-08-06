Jerry Lawler Wears His Late Son’s Vest at Match Just Two Days After Funeral

It was an emotional return to the ring for Jerry Lawler, just days after burying his son. 

By Dan Gartland
August 06, 2018

Following the death of his son, Jerry Lawler could have backed out of his previously scheduled appearance at a local wrestling show in Jackson, Tennessee, but he didn’t. Instead, Lawler used the match to pay tribute to his son Brian. 

Brian Christopher Lawler, known in WWE as Grandmaster Sexay, died on July 29 after hanging himself in his jail cell. He was 46. His funeral was Thursday, which Lawler called “the toughest day of my life.”

Sunday’s match was a chance for Lawler to pay tribute to Brian, as he wore his son’s Grandmaster Sexay vest to the ring. 

[tweet:https://twitter.com/DinnerWithKing/status/1026284250348380161]

The match was equally emotional for Lawler’s opponent, James Ellsworth, who tweeted a photo later of the two sharing an embrace. 

Lawler won the match, of course. 

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)