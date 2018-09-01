All In: Full Match Card, Start Time, How to Watch

The biggest independent wrestling show in history is going down this weekend in Chicago.

All In is the brainchild of Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks (real-life brothers Matt and Nick Jackson) and can be traced back to a May 2017 tweet from preeminent wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer.

Not any time soon https://t.co/Vu3xLV2ThZ — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) May 16, 2017

I'll take that bet Dave



I already gave them their biggest buyrate...put The Bucks & I on the card & 3-months to promote



CC @ringofhonor https://t.co/kDUqDqYdtL — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 16, 2017

(Not only did All In prove Meltzer wrong, Ring of Honor also made history by selling out Madison Square Garden for a show next April.)

Almost exactly a year later, tickets went on sale for All In at the Sears Center in suburban Chicago. They sold out in less than 30 minutes, without a single match being announced. Fans who bought those tickets in May will be rewarded this Saturday with a stacked card full of dream matches.

Full match card

Zero Hour pre-show matches

• Over Budget 15-Man Battle Royale

• The Briscoe Brothers (Jay and Mark Briscoe) vs. SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky)

Main card

• Nick Aldis (c) vs. Cody Rhodes — NWA championship match

• Kenny Omega vs. Pentagon Jr.

• Joey Janela vs. Hangman Page (Chicago Street Fight)

• Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll

• Rey Mysterio, Fenix and Bandido (with actor Theo Rossi) vs. The Golden Elite (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Kota Ibushi)

• Christopher Daniels vs. Stephen Amell

• Madison Rayne vs. Britt Baker vs. Chelsea Green vs. Tessa Blanchard

• Jay Lethal vs. Over Budget Battle Royale winner — ROH championship match

How to watch

Broadcast details were announced earlier this month. The event will be available on a variety of platforms.

Start time: The Zero Hour pre-show begins at 6 p.m. ET, the main card starts at 7 p.m. ET.

TV channel: Zero Hour is on WGN America (find it in your area here). The main card can be purchased on pay-per-view.

Live stream: Zero Hour is exclusive to WGN America. The main card is available to stream on FITE.tv and Ring of Honor’s HonorClub streaming service. After the event, you can watch the show on NJPW World.