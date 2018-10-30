Daniel Bryan will not travel to Saudi Arabia to participate in WWE’s controversial Crown Jewel show, PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reports.

Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports reported last week that Bryan and John Cena were refusing to participate in the show. Cena was written out of the show Monday night on Raw, being replaced by Bobby Lashley in the eight-man World Cup tournament.

Bryan had been scheduled to face WWE Champion AJ Styles in a title match at Crown Jewel but his status will have to be addressed Tuesday night on SmackDown, WWE’s final taping before Friday’s show in Riyadh. Johnson reports that WWE initially planned to have Bryan and Styles wrestle at the WWE Performance Center in Florida, tape the match and air it during Crown Jewel, though those plans have been scrapped.

WWE could still choose to tape the Bryan-Styles match before or after SmackDown on Tuesday night in Atlanta and air it during Crown Jewel, or Bryan could be written out of the match and replaced by another opponent.

In the wake of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, WWE has faced significant backlash for its decision to move forward with the show, which is part of a 10-year agreement between the promotion and the Saudi government. WWE announced last week that it would hold the show as planned due to its “contractual obligations.”