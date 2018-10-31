WWE Quietly Advertising Hulk Hogan for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia

It’s tough to find, but Hulk Hogan’s name is on the Crown Jewel event page. 

By Dan Gartland
October 31, 2018

Buried at the bottom of the list of wrestlers being promoted to take part in WWE Crown Jewel on Friday is a surprising name: Hulk Hogan. 

Hogan was reinstated to the WWE Hall of Fame in July, three years after he was removed for repeatedly using racials on a sex tape. On the tape, Hogan uses the N-word multiple times while saying he doesn’t want his daughter dating black men.

WWE’s decision to welcome Hogan back drew the ire of many of the company’s black wrestlers. Hogan apologized to many members of the WWE roster backstage before Extreme Rules in July but those in attendance questioned the sincerity of the apology. Titus O’Neil said he was dissatisfied with Hogan’s “lack of true contrition, remorse and a desire to change.”

One hallmark of WWE’s shows in Saudi Arabia has been the return of wrestlers from previous eras, likely at the specific request of the Saudi royal family. The Greatest Royal Rumble in April featured a match by the Undertaker and Triple H taking on John Cena. Friday’s show will be the first match for Shawn Michaels since he retired eight years ago. The Saudis, evidently, also wanted to see Hogan. 

