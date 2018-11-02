After weeks of controversy, WWE’s Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia is finally here and we’ll be covering the event live right here. Follow along for all the latest updates, results and highlights from Riyad.

Full match card (winners in bold)

• Pre-show: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Rusev — United States Championship match

• Eight-man World Cup tournament (click here for first-round matchups and bracket)

• AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe — WWE Championship match

• The New Day vs. The Bar (c) — SmackDown Tag Team Championship match

• Shawn Michaels and Triple H vs. Kane and the Undertaker

• Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman — WWE Universal Championship match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev

Nakamura and Rusev get things started with a match for Shinsuke’s United States Championship and Nakamura retains via a low blow. In typical Rusev and Nakamura fashion, the match featured plenty of hard striking.

Hulk Hogan kicks things off

Hulk Hogan, recently reinstated by WWE three years after he was fired for repeatedly using racial slurs on a sex tape, is serving as “host” of the show. The crowd in Riyadh popped big time for his return and Hogan cut a brief promo that notably avoided mentioning Saudi Arabia by name.

Here is Hulk Hogan’s first appearance in the WWE ring since he was fired three years ago pic.twitter.com/1wLtuZPJsG — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) November 2, 2018

After some pyro, the PA announcer says, “Please welcome his excellency Turki Al-Sheikh.”

(Al-Sheikh is the Chairman of the Saudi General Sports Authority, the government agency partnering with WWE for the show.)

Hogan and Al-Sheikh met before the show.

Just moments ago, the @gsaksa kicked off the #WWECrownJewel in #Riyadh, #SaudiArabia. His Excellency @Turki_alalshikh was in attendance, greeting all the wrestlers who came halfway around the world for this historic sports event, including legendary American wrestler @HulkHogan. pic.twitter.com/HfpazvPTam — SAPRAC (@SapracOrg) November 2, 2018

Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton

Orton and Mysterio put on a vintage match that could make you forget their ages. The highlight was this sequence, which Orton capped by countering Mysterio’s 619 into a hanging DDT.

Mysterio wins but Orton hits him with an RKO after the bell.

The Miz vs. Jeff Hardy

These first-round World Cup matches are moving at a pretty good pace. Miz and Hardy gave the crowd a few moments to get them off their feet, including Hardy hitting the Whisper in the Wind.

It was The Miz, though, who earned the pin to advance to the final on the SmackDown side of the bracket against Mysterio.

Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins

Lio Rush flew all the way to Saudi Arabia to serve as Lashley’s hype man but Lashley bows out to Rollins in the first round.

Lashley’s power was on full display and had the crowd riled up.

A popular fan theory had Lashley winning the tournament as a makeup for WWE inviting Hulk Hogan to take part in Crown Jewel, but that won’t be happening.

Kurt Angle vs. Dolph Ziggler

Angle and Ziggler put on a fun little match that allowed both competitors to show off their grappling skills from their time as top amateur wrestlers.

Angle cut a series of promos since being added to the field in which he said maybe for one night he could still be the best in the world. That made him a popular pick to win the tournament, but Ziggler was able to escape the ankle lock and pin Angle.

The New Day vs. The Bar

We put the World Cup tournament on hold for this SmackDown Tag Team Championship match. The New Day enter on a mechanized magic carpet, while Sheamus and Cesaro are accompanied by the Big Show.

It’s Kofi Kingston and Big E in the ring for the New Day in this one while Xavier Woods is on the outside to deal with Big Show. It was a fast-paced match with plenty of exciting spots.

Kofi showed some very cat-like reflexes in this spot with Cesaro.

No matter how many times you face @TrueKofi, you just NEVER know what he'll do next! #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/6xmAC3XheE — WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2018

With the referee out of position, Big Show landed a big punch to Big E and Sheamus is able to hit him with a throat kick and pin him to retain the belts.

The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio

It’s the SmackDown finals of the World Cup tournament, featuring a raspy-voiced Miz after he got kicked in the throat in his match against Jeff Hardy.

It was a fun, back and forth match that allowed both wrestlers to show their strengths. That was never more evident than in this opening sequence.

Mysterio kicked Miz in the shins to set him up for the 619 and connected on his signature move, but when Mysterio went to the top rope to finish his opponent off, Miz countered by raising his knees then quickly pinned Mysterio.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins

Ziggler and Rollins meet to determine who will face The Miz in the championship match of the World Cup tournament.

With both men working injuries, the match gets off to a slow start but things pick up later with a series of highly entertaining roll-up attempts. Ziggler wins after some interference from Drew McIntyre that goes unnoticed by the referee.

Ziggler and The Miz will reignite their old Intercontinental Championship feud in the finals of the tournament. Per Shane McMahon’s stipulation, The Miz will be fired from SmackDown if he loses the match.

AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe

We’re getting into the meat of the card now with AJ Styles defending his championship against Samoa Joe. This match was supposed to be AJ vs. Daniel Bryan but Bryan refused to travel to Saudi Arabia and instead was replaced by Joe, who attacked Styles this week on SmackDown.

AJ comes out more aggressively than usual in the latest installment of this longstanding feud, but Joe shows that he can also play AJ’s high-flying game.

Check back for more updates as the show unfolds.