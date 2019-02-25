Roman Reigns Announces Return to Ring After Battle With Leukemia

Courtesy of WWE

Roman Reigns announced Monday night on Raw that he is ready to return to the ring after four months away battling leukemia.

By Dan Gartland
February 25, 2019

Reigns entered to cheers of "Welcome back," while he took in the support and thanked fans.

He then announced he's in remission and added, "With that being said, the big dog is back."

Many tweeted saying it was great to see him back. 

Reigns announced on the Oct. 22 episode of Raw, in a rare kayfabe-breaking address, that the leukemia he had first been diagnosed with 11 years earlier had returned. He was forced to relinquish the Universal Championship and pull out of his planned title defense at WWE’s controversial Saudi Arabia show. Brock Lesnar, who had lost the title to Reigns at SummerSlam in August, won the belt back in a match against Braun Strowman. 

Lesnar is set to face Seth Rollins—Reigns’s former Shield ally—at WrestleMania in a match for the Universal title. 

Reigns (real name Joe Anoa’i) kept a low profile during his time away from WWE, remaining quiet on social media. He also filmed a role in an upcoming movie with Dwayne Johnson and a guest star appearance on a Nickelodeon show

