The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame class has its second member.

The Honky Tonk Man will be going into the Hall alongside D-Generation X, WWE announced Tuesday.

“WWE is the place to be. For me, it's the only place I have ever wanted to be,” he told CBS Sports. “It’s the place that if I’m ready to finish up, that’s where I want to be. It’s home for me because I have so many fond memories of everything that has been accomplished by WWE and from what I’ve accomplished myself. It wasn't me alone, it was a huge team effort.”

Honky Tonk Man (real name Wayne Farris, age 66) is best known as WWE’s longest-tenured Intercontinental Champion. His 454-day run with the belt ended at SummerSlam in 1988 when he lost to the Ultimate Warrior in a squash match.

Shortly after losing the title, Farris partnered with Greg Valentine to form a tag team called Rhythm and Blues. The duo was managed by Jimmy Hart, who also managed Honky Tonk Man during his singles run.

Farris left WWE in 1991 after Rhythm and Blues broke up and had a brief run with WCW before returning to WWE in 1997 as a commentator.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday, April 6, the day before WrestleMania at MetLife Stadium. More inductees will likely be announced in the coming weeks.