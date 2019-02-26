The Honky Tonk Man Joins D-Generation X in 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Class

Courtesy of WWE

The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame class has its second member.

By Dan Gartland
February 26, 2019

The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame class has its second member. 

The Honky Tonk Man will be going into the Hall alongside D-Generation X, WWE announced Tuesday. 

“WWE is the place to be. For me, it's the only place I have ever wanted to be,” he told CBS Sports. “It’s the place that if I’m ready to finish up, that’s where I want to be. It’s home for me because I have so many fond memories of everything that has been accomplished by WWE and from what I’ve accomplished myself. It wasn't me alone, it was a huge team effort.”

Honky Tonk Man (real name Wayne Farris, age 66) is best known as WWE’s longest-tenured Intercontinental Champion. His 454-day run with the belt ended at SummerSlam in 1988 when he lost to the Ultimate Warrior in a squash match.

Shortly after losing the title, Farris partnered with Greg Valentine to form a tag team called Rhythm and Blues. The duo was managed by Jimmy Hart, who also managed Honky Tonk Man during his singles run.

Farris left WWE in 1991 after Rhythm and Blues broke up and had a brief run with WCW before returning to WWE in 1997 as a commentator. 

The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday, April 6, the day before WrestleMania at MetLife Stadium. More inductees will likely be announced in the coming weeks. 

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message