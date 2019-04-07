Who has the Most WrestleMania Appearances of All-Time?

Who has appeared in the most matches in WrestleMania history?

By Khadrice Rollins
April 07, 2019

In the history of WrestleMania, one superstar has stood above all others when it comes to appearances and winning percentage at the famed event.

The Undertaker has the most WrestleMania appearances of all-time with 26 matches in the previous 34 events. In those matches, Undertaker is 24–2 with the losses coming to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 in 2017 and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XXX in 2014. At WrestleMania 34 last year, The Undertaker defeated John Cena.

Triple H has the second-most WrestleMania appearances with 22 while Kane and Shawn Michaels are tied for third with 17 each. The Big Show has 15 WrestleMania matches to his name while Bret Hart, Chris Jericho, John Cena and Randy Orton are all tied with 14. Hulk Hogan is 10th all-time with 12 WrestleMania matches.

On Sunday, WrestleMania 35 will be hosted at MetLife Stadium, and Triple H, Orton and perhaps Cena will get to add to their totals.

