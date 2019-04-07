This year’s WrestleMania card is absolutely stacked. There are three matches that in any other year would have been no-brainer main event choices, with plenty of undercard matches that will keep you glued to your seat (and hopefully make the seven-hour show go by in a breeze).

Whether you’re just looking for information on how to tune in or trying to glean some pearls of wisdom about the matches, we’ve got everything covered right here.

How to watch

Time: Pre-show starts at 5 p.m. ET, main show starts at 7 p.m. ET.

Location: MetLife Stadium

How long is the show? The card is scheduled to go until midnight ET.

Live stream: As always, you can only watch on the WWE Network. (New subscribers can get a 30-day free trial.)

Match card & Predictions

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal (pre-show)

Prediction: After Asuka was suddenly and unexpectedly screwed out of the SmackDown Women’s Championship for the sake of making the main event a winner-take-all affair, it only makes sense for WWE to do right by her and at least give her a victory here and a chance to celebrate on the biggest stage in WWE.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (pre-show)

Prediction: The main attractions here are SNL comedians Colin Jost and Michael Che, who will actually be in the ring for the battle royal. The thing to watch in the match will be Jost and Che’s beef with Braun Strowman, which has been building over the past several weeks on Raw. Like with Asuka, the trophy feels beneath Strowman, especially since he won the equally pointless Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia last year. Otis and his tag team partner Tucker are burly Strowman-like guys who could win this thing and have fun doing it, though.

Cruiserweight Championship match: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Tony Nese (pre-show)

Prediction: Murphy won the belt in his hometown of Melbourne, Australia in October. A win for Long Island’s own Tony Nese would be a similar moment here.

Women’s Tag Team Championship match: The Boss 'n' Hug Connection (Bayley and Sasha Banks) (c) vs. Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) vs. Nia Jax and Tamina

Prediction: It’s a little surprising that a heel team didn’t win these belts when they were first introduced in February. You would think the story of the babyfaces chasing the belts would have been a more interesting way to introduce the titles. But now that Sasha and Bayley have the belts, it’s important for them to keep them for a while.

Raw Tag Team Championship match: The Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson) (c) vs. Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder

Prediction: This will be a nice moment for New Yorkers Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder to shine in their hometown, but after the match was thrown on the card at the last minute on Thursday afternoon with little build-up, The Revival dropping the belts seems unlikely.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship match: The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev

Prediction: As enticing as the possibility of Ricochet and Aleister Black lifting main roster gold and NXT gold on the same weekend is, The Usos just signed new contracts on the eve of WrestleMania, which means they are probably winning this one.

Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin (Kurt Angle’s farewell match)

Prediction: Even though Angle and Corbin have a history, no one is happy with this match. Every fan wants to see John Cena in this one, and they just may get him. I see it playing out like this: Angle quickly defeats Corbin to settle their score, then Cena comes out and sends Angle out on his back.

Triple H vs. Batista (No Holds Barred match with Triple H’s career on the line)

Prediction: There’s probably a 90% chance Triple H wins this one, but the retirement stipulation makes this match seem ripe for a swerve. No one expects Triple H to retire by losing to a movie star who hasn’t wrestled since 2014. On the other hand, Triple H is plenty busy as a real-life executive with WWE and is recovering from a torn pectoral muscle. He’s also nearing 50. It’s unlikely but it wouldn’t be that crazy for him to walk away from the ring. Plus, he could always use his position as the boss to un-retire himself.

Shane McMahon vs. The Miz (Falls Count Anywhere match)

Prediction: His dad may be booking the show but there’s no use here in putting Shane over. The Miz told SI.com why he will win this match and there's no reason not to believe him. A win here would put a nice bow on the storyline that started almost a year ago in Saudi Arabia and be the start of a nice babyface run for Miz.

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

Prediction: The way this card has shaped up, there are very few matches where a heel win makes sense. For the sake of balancing out the card, Randy Orton could very well take the win here.

United States Championship match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

Prediction: Mysterio suffered a legitimate ankle injury on Monday night at the hands of Baron Corbin, forcing him to back out of a previously scheduled match Tuesday night against Andrade. There has been no indication that Mysterio will be pulled from this match, but WWE can’t have an injured champion. Plus, Samoa Joe deserves a long run with the title after waiting for so long to get his shot.

Intercontinental Championship match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Finn Balor

Prediction: Balor will be employing his “Demon” persona in this match and he’s undefeated using that gimmick. If WWE wants to keep bringing out the “Demon” for big matches, that streak needs to stay intact, otherwise it loses its allure.

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Prediction: One of the biggest pops of the night will be for Roman, picking up the win just months after his leukemia scare.

WWE Championship match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston

Prediction: Kofi has to win this one. The storyline of him getting screwed by Vince McMahon has to reach its climax, and the moment of him lifting one of WWE’s top titles—as one of the only black men to ever do so—will have meaning beyond the ring.

Universal Championship match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Preview: It’s obvious that Roman Reigns is destined to become Universal Champion again, winning back the title he was forced to vacate when he was diagnosed with leukemia. After Reigns finally defeated Lesnar at SummerSlam, a rematch doesn’t make sense. Rollins winning the title, turning on Roman and starting a feud that culminates in a match for the belt is a much more appealing possibility.

Winner Take All match for the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Prediction: By announcing ahead of time that this will be the main event, WWE is setting up the match as a feel-good moment. The company has to be hoping that young girls will be watching and realize that they can dream big. That moment is soured, to an extent, if the villainous Charlotte Flair wins. Even without that consideration, Becky Lynch is the biggest thing in WWE right now and it would be a massive mistake not to crown her champion.