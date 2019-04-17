WWE star Ricochet is asking fans for help after a family tragedy.

The 30-year-old wrestler (real name Trevor Mann) says his mother’s house was completely destroyed by a fire on Monday and is soliciting donations on GoFundMe to assist her.

“Monday afternoon I found out that my mom came home from the theatre to find her house engulfed in flames,” Mann wrote on GoFundMe. “Luckily my mom, her boyfriend and his two boys are all okay, but devastated from losing all of the memories that were in this house. Not only memories that they have made together, but from me and my brothers childhood, my son growing up and everything in between.”

I'm raising money to help my mom rebuild life after house fire.. Click to Donate: ❤️🙏🏽 https://t.co/tfBF4Aqdo6 via @gofundme — The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) April 17, 2019

The GoFundMe page includes photos that show the house was burned beyond repair.

GoFundMe

Mann donated $2,000 to the campaign himself and fellow WWE wrestler Natalya Neidhart contributed $100. Recent WWE signee Trevor Caddell also donated $100.

Hours after the fire, Ricochet wrestled on Raw in an eight-man tag team match and was confirmed as a part of the Raw roster in the Superstar Shakeup.