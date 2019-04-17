WWE’s Ricochet Raising Money After His Mother’s House Burned Down

GoFundMe; Courtesy of WWE

WWE star Ricochet is asking fans for assistance after a family tragedy. 

By Dan Gartland
April 17, 2019

WWE star Ricochet is asking fans for help after a family tragedy. 

The 30-year-old wrestler (real name Trevor Mann) says his mother’s house was completely destroyed by a fire on Monday and is soliciting donations on GoFundMe to assist her

“Monday afternoon I found out that my mom came home from the theatre to find her house engulfed in flames,” Mann wrote on GoFundMe. “Luckily my mom, her boyfriend and his two boys are all okay, but devastated from losing all of the memories that were in this house. Not only memories that they have made together, but from me and my brothers childhood, my son growing up and everything in between.”

The GoFundMe page includes photos that show the house was burned beyond repair. 

GoFundMe

Mann donated $2,000 to the campaign himself and fellow WWE wrestler Natalya Neidhart contributed $100. Recent WWE signee Trevor Caddell also donated $100. 

Hours after the fire, Ricochet wrestled on Raw in an eight-man tag team match and was confirmed as a part of the Raw roster in the Superstar Shakeup. 

You May Like

More wrestling

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message