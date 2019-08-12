Watch Bray Wyatt’s Full Entrance as ‘The Fiend’ at SummerSlam 2019

Courtesy of WWE

Bray Wyatt stole the show at SummerSlam with his new entrance as “The Fiend.”

By Dan Gartland
August 12, 2019

Ever since unveiling the new character in May, fans have been eager to see him in the ring and Wyatt’s first prolonged appearance as his masked alter ego did not disappoint. 

Before his match with Finn Balor Wyatt wowed the crowd with a brand new entrance, featuring new theme music

The new entrance incorporates multiple elements of Wyatt’s former gimmick, including lyrics from his previous theme music. More notably (and more alarmingly), the lantern the old Bray Wyatt used to carry has been replaced by an illuminated representation of Wyatt’s severed head. 

After The Fiend pinned Balor, he disappeared into the night under the cover of flashing lights. 

The actual match between The Fiend and Balor was little more than a squash but Wyatt’s first televised match in 11 months was more than enough to get fans talking and wondering what the future has in store for one of WWE’s most terrifying characters ever. 

