Ronda Rousey Reveals Just How Messed Up Her Finger Was

Ronda Rousey revealed in a new YouTube video the gruesome extent of her finger injury, and it’s not for the faint of heart.

Rousey said in an Instagram post on Tuesday that she nearly lost part of her finger after an incident on set while filming the Fox show 9-1-1. In a video posted Thursday, Rousey provided more details about how the injury occurred and showed what the finger looks like in the aftermath.

Rousey’s first scene of the day was an easy one. All she had to do was lift open the door of a boat, step out and say a few lines. But she was too short to lift the door all the way up to a resting position.

“I kind of had to give it a little bit of an oomph, like a push, and it either stalled at the top and came back down or it bounced back and came down,” Rousey explained. “But it was staying up enough for me to turn my back on it. I stepped out and the boat door slammed down. I thought I just jammed my nail … I was thinking ‘Ouch, f---. Don’t be a p----, just finish the scene.’ So I finished the scene.”

It wasn’t until after the scene (which included throwing objects off of the boat) that Rousey realized the extent of the injury.

“I looked down and I was like, ‘Oh,’” Rousey said. “I remember turning towards the director and being like, ‘You guys aren’t going to like this, but my finger is no longer attached to my finger.’”

A close-up look at the wound shows just how close Rousey was to having half of her finger ripped clean off.

“I remember looking down and thinking, ‘Oh, I lost my finger,’” Rousey said.

The total damage was two nearly severed tendons, a broken bone, a crushed nerve and a fractured tip of the ring finger.

Rousey was able to be back on set the following day and shoot the rest of her scenes, but the script had to be reworked to account for her injury. She said she had a few cool stunts planned that had to be scrapped.