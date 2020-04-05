WrestleMania 36 Live Stream: Watch Online, Full Match Card, Start Times
The opening night of the first-ever two-day rendition of WrestleMania went about as well as WWE could have hoped. Now, it's time to see if anything from the closing affair can top Undertaker's throwback performance on Saturday.
The event, which was originally scheduled to take place at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium, will look a lot different than planned. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the two-day spectacular was pre-taped without fans at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando.
Sunday's main event features Brock Lesnar defending his WWE Championship against Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre. John Cena will return to take on Bray "The Fiend" Wyatt.
The matches begin at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network on Sunday, just as it did Saturday. Follow along with Sports Illustrated’s live blog here.
How to Watch Night 2 of WrestleMania 36:
Dates: Sunday, April 5
Start times: 7 p.m. ET (Kickoff shows begin at 6 p.m ET)
Live Stream: WWE Network
WrestleMania 36 Night 2 match card:
- Pre-show match: Natalya vs. Liv Morgan
- Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler (with Mandy Rose)
- Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana)
- WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina (Fatal 5-Way elimination match)
- Firefly Funhouse match: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena
- Last Man Standing match: Edge vs. Randy Orton
- WWE Raw Tag Team Championship match: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) (c) vs. Austin Theory and Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega)
- NXT Women’s Championship match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
- WWE Championship match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre