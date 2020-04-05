The opening night of the first-ever two-day rendition of WrestleMania went about as well as WWE could have hoped. Now, it's time to see if anything from the closing affair can top Undertaker's throwback performance on Saturday.

The event, which was originally scheduled to take place at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium, will look a lot different than planned. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the two-day spectacular was pre-taped without fans at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando.

Sunday's main event features Brock Lesnar defending his WWE Championship against Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre. John Cena will return to take on Bray "The Fiend" Wyatt.

The matches begin at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network on Sunday, just as it did Saturday. Follow along with Sports Illustrated’s live blog here.

How to Watch Night 2 of WrestleMania 36:

Dates: Sunday, April 5

Start times: 7 p.m. ET (Kickoff shows begin at 6 p.m ET)

Live Stream: WWE Network

WrestleMania 36 Night 2 match card: