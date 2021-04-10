Meet Omos, an Ex-Basketball Player Turned Wrestler

Did you know WrestleMania 37 will feature the in-ring debut of a wrestler who's over 7-feet tall, AJ Styles’s bodyguard and a former college basketball player?

Meet Omos, whose real name is Jordan Omogbehin.

Omos is a former college basketball player and AJ Styles' bodyguard. WWE

The WWE giant will partner with Styles to take on The New Day for the Raw tag team championship.

Born in Nigeria, Omogbehin competed as a center for the University of South Florida and Morgan State University from 2012–15. He played a total of 189 minutes in 43 games across three seasons.

He signed with WWE in 2018, but didn't make his NXT in-ring debut until 2019 when he defeated team 3.0 in a two-on-one handicap match. Omos has wrestled a handful of house show matches while in NXT, and has been Styles’s bodyguard for several months now.

The 7' 3" giant was introduced as Omos at Survivor Series last year, where he was ringside while Styles captained Team Raw to a win over SmackDown in the traditional men's 5-on-5 elimination match.

"‘It’s funny, people just see what he does on TV, so they see him the one time a week on TV or whatever," Triple H told Metro.co.uk on Monday. "They don’t see him in the gym, still at the PC, they don’t see him in the ring at the PC. They don’t see him training every day, still, to be something special. He’s putting in the effort. He just really is one of those hard working, hard work ethic people that is putting in the effort to really be good at this, and I think he will be."

Styles has won every WWE title except the tag team championship, the only thing standing in the way of being dubbed a Grand Slam Champion. The matchup will take place on the first night of WrestleMania 37 (Saturday, April 10).