WrestleMania 37 Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

WrestleMania will look a lot more normal this year than it did last year.

The “Showcase of the Immortals” will be the first WWE show in 13 months to have fans in the stands. Ever since the pandemic forced WWE to move last year’s show from Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium to an empty WWE Performance Center, the company has been putting on shows without live crowds. That changes this weekend, though, when 25,000 fans will be allowed in Raymond James Stadium for both nights of WrestleMania 37.

The one thing that will carry over from last year’s bizarre, empty-arena WrestleMania is the two-night format. In the years before WrestleMania 36, WWE’s biggest show of the year had ballooned into a six- or seven-hour affair, exhausting fans. Splitting the bloated card up over two nights was a welcome change, and appears to be WWE’s strategy moving forward.

The show will be the first big test for WWE’s new streaming home, Peacock. American viewers no longer have access to the old WWE Network app and instead must watch on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. The switch to Peacock was made ahead of Fastlane last month and viewers have not reported any major issues with watching live events such as NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, although some fans are peeved that they no longer have the ability to pause and rewind live broadcasts.

Full card for WrestleMania 37, Night 1