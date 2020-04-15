WWE Releases Six Wrestlers Among Financial Cuts

World Wrestling Entertainment announced Wednesday it is releasing wrestlers Drake Maverick, Curt Hawkins, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, EC3 and Lio Rush among a series of financial cuts in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to the wrestlers' release, WWE announced it is furloughing "a portion of its workforce effective immediately." The company added it believes the headcount reductions will be "temporary in nature."

In addition to the furloughs, WWE said is reducing executive and board member pay, decreasing operating expenses and cutting talent expenses, third party staffing and consulting.

Also impacted by the company's cost reductions is a deferral on spending for the company’s new headquarters for at least six months. WWE believes the cuts will save roughly $4 million monthly and improve cash flow by $140 million, primarily due to the paused construction funding.

"Management continues to believe the fundamentals of the Company’s business remain strong and that WWE is well positioned to take full advantage of the changing media landscape and increasing value of live sports rights over the longer term," the company's statement read.

On Monday, WWE was deemed an essential business in Florida, allowing it to continue its broadcasts. According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, WWE will be running live shows starting on Monday, April 20.

A WWE employee was recently announced to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 but has fully recovered. The individual was in attendance at the taping of Wrestlemania 36 but was not exposed to the virus until after the conclusion of the production, according to the statement.

WWE went forward with Wrestlemania 36 without an audience, recording the event at its training center and broadcasting it on April 5-6.