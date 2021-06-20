How to Watch WWE ‘Hell in a Cell’ 2021

Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
What does the future hold for WWE?
What does the future hold for WWE?

WWE Hell in a Cell 2021: Full Match Card, Start Time, Live Stream

Author:
Publish date:

WWE will hold its last pay-per-view without a live audience on Sunday. Hell in a Cell will mark the final special filmed in the empty “WWE ThunderDome” set before the company returns to touring and next month’s Money in the Bank is held in Fort Worth.

Money in the Bank was originally slated to be held in June but WWE shifted the calendar in light of its return to the road. Hell in a Cell is typically held in October, which makes the timing of this year’s event interesting. Is WWE planning some kind of hellish pre-taped flourish for one of the matches (perhaps Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler)?

Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio was initially supposed to be part of the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, but it was instead pushed up to Friday's SmackDown. Still, the show will be an important one for WWE, setting the table for the promotion’s return to normalcy. The resumption of touring has a chance to inject new life into what has been a stagnant product in recent months, but the way storylines are developed and advanced at Hell in a Cell will be an even more important factor than the return of fans to the stands. 

Full match card

  • Shayna Baszler vs. Alexa Bliss
  • Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
  • Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
  • SmackDown women’s championship match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley (inside Hell in a Cell)
  • Raw women’s championship match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
  • WWE championship match: Bobby Lashley (c) (with MVP) vs. Drew McIntyre (inside Hell in a Cell)

How to watch

Date: Sunday, June 20

Location: Yuengling Center, Tampa (aka WWE ThunderDome)

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: Peacock (U.S.) | WWE Network (international)

YOU MAY LIKE

Rey Mysterio hits Roman Reigns with a kendo stick
Play
Wrestling

How to Watch WWE ‘Hell in a Cell’ 2021

Hell in a Cell will set the table for WWE's return to touring.

USATSI_16276757
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Keep your Bats Torrid and pick up Luis Torrens

Five-time high-stakes champ Shawn Childs helps you at the waiver wire to bolster your fantasy squad

Venezuela celebrating at the Copa America
Soccer

How to Watch Venezuela vs. Ecuador

How to watch Venezuela vs. Ecuador in the Copa América group stage on Sunday, June 20.

Joel Embiid clashes with John Collins
NBA

Embiid Fined $35,000 for Game 6 Clash With Collins

Sixers center Joel Embiid has been fined for his Game 6 scuffle while Hawks center Bruno Fernando has been suspended for Game 7.

Italy celebrates against Switzerland
Soccer

How to Watch Italy vs. Wales

How to watch the Euros group stage match between Italy and Wales on Sunday, June 20.

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women's 100m in 10.86 during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field.
Olympics

Sha'Carri Richardson Cruises to Tokyo, Wins 100m Trials Title

Sha'Carri Richardson is Tokyo bound after dominating the 100m at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

giannis game 7
NBA

Giannis, Durant Deliver in a Game 7 for the Ages

Three thoughts on the thrilling conclusion to the Bucks-Nets series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo attempting a layup against the Nets
NBA

Bucks Defeat Nets in Game 7 Overtime Instant Classic

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 40 points while Kevin Durant scored 48 in a valiant losing effort to highlight the epic duel.