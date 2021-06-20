How to Watch WWE ‘Hell in a Cell’ 2021

WWE will hold its last pay-per-view without a live audience on Sunday. Hell in a Cell will mark the final special filmed in the empty “WWE ThunderDome” set before the company returns to touring and next month’s Money in the Bank is held in Fort Worth.

Money in the Bank was originally slated to be held in June but WWE shifted the calendar in light of its return to the road. Hell in a Cell is typically held in October, which makes the timing of this year’s event interesting. Is WWE planning some kind of hellish pre-taped flourish for one of the matches (perhaps Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler)?

Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio was initially supposed to be part of the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, but it was instead pushed up to Friday's SmackDown. Still, the show will be an important one for WWE, setting the table for the promotion’s return to normalcy. The resumption of touring has a chance to inject new life into what has been a stagnant product in recent months, but the way storylines are developed and advanced at Hell in a Cell will be an even more important factor than the return of fans to the stands.

Full match card

Shayna Baszler vs. Alexa Bliss

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

SmackDown women’s championship match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley (inside Hell in a Cell)



Raw women’s championship match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE championship match: Bobby Lashley (c) (with MVP) vs. Drew McIntyre (inside Hell in a Cell)

How to watch

Date: Sunday, June 20

Location: Yuengling Center, Tampa (aka WWE ThunderDome)

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: Peacock (U.S.) | WWE Network (international)