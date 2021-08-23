August 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Unchecked: CM Punk Attempts to Make AEW the Best in the World of Wrestling
Unchecked: CM Punk Attempts to Make AEW the Best in the World of Wrestling

CM Punk Attempts to Make AEW the Best in the World of Wrestling: Unchecked

Author:
Publish date:

It was an incredible weekend for professional wrestling. But even though WWE SummerSlam saw the returns of both Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar, it was still CM Punk’s AEW debut that stole the show.

And in the process, he officially made that promotion a thing. I don’t mean to disrespect the fans who were already following All Elite, however, the buzz around Punk showing up was a pop culture crossover moment. The kind we’ll look back on if AEW can really take off and become a legitimate alternative, if not direct competition, to WWE long-term.

Punk is perfect for them, because even in his heyday working for Vince McMahon, he appealed to the fans that liked to be taken behind the scenes. The same ones who were probably already likely to be championing AEW and putting it on their television screens.

So when you combine that hardcore base with the casual curiosity that came given the attention Punk’s return to wrestling garnered, with the amount of time he spent away after leaving before his career really peaked...you have the recipe for a pipe bomb of interest.

Since Vince bought WCW there’s really only been one option and no true opposition. Now there’s a reason for WWE to be at their best, even if they’ll never be anything quite like the Monday Night Wars again. There's at least now something approaching quickly in the rearview mirror.

Because CM Punk and AEW just put some oxygen, or let’s say Nitro, back into professional wrestling.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

deshaun-watson
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL Names Deshaun Watson 18th Best Player, Celebrates With Awkward Video

"Nobody knows when Deshaun Watson will take the field again."

Washington State basketball and coach Kyle Smith
College Basketball

How a 'Moneyball' Approach Drives Wazzu's Kyle Smith

At one of the hardest places to win in the sport, can a strategy built around analytics and camaraderie revive the Cougars?

Christen Press playing for the USWNT.
Soccer

Christen Press Becomes Angel City FC's First Signing

Press will head home to Los Angeles to join Angel City FC as the expansion team's first player after a year with Manchester United.

luis-robert-white-sox
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Rankings & Projections - Week of August 23

Weekly fantasy baseball rankings and projections for every hitter & pitcher across Major League Baseball

José Altuve running the base path next to a graphic reading MLB Power Rankings
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Astros Fall but Remain a Top Team

Houston dropped to its lowest spot since late May, but things are looking pretty good for Dusty Baker’s crew.

jr-smith-knicks.jpg
Play
NBA

J.R. Smith Goes Back To School And Hits The Books

J.R. Smith brought us all back to our college days with his tweets about an assignment due at midnight.

Fiesta Bowl logo
Play
College Football

Fiesta Bowl Secures Gambling Partnership With Caesars

The deal is college football's latest foray into the world of sports betting after shunning the industry for decades.

Mohamed-Salah-Liverpool-WCQ-Refuse
Soccer

Liverpool Refuses to Release Salah for World Cup Qualifiers

Egypt is on Britain’s red list, so Salah would be required to quarantine upon his return from Cairo and miss two Premier League games.