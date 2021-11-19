Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

John Morrison Among Eight More Released From WWE Contracts

Author:

Another round of WWE roster cuts took place on Thursday night as eight wrestlers were released from the company.

John Morrison, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Top Dolla, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne, and Jaxson Ryker were all released from their WWE contracts in this round of cuts. The releases were first reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.

Mass releases have become commonplace for WWE over the past year. This is the second round of significant roster cuts within a two-week period. On the same day that WWE touted its successful third-quarter financial report, 18 wrestlers were released from the WWE main roster and developmental brand NXT on November 4.

WWE also made several cuts to its roster in April, May, June, and August.

All eight of Thursday's releases were main roster wrestlers.

WWE's John Morrison delivers a kick to Bad Bunny

Morrison re-signed with WWE in 2019 after previously being with the company from 2002 to '11. Upon making his return, Morrison re-formed his tag team with The Miz. The two began feuding with each other in August, but the program was scrapped when Miz took time away from WWE to be part of the most recent season of Dancing with the Stars.

SI Recommends

Outside of WWE, Morrison is a former world champion for Impact Wrestling, Lucha Libre AAA, and Lucha Underground. Morrison’s wife, Taya Valkyrie (who wrestled as Franky Monet in WWE), was released in the November 4 roster cuts.

With Scott, Top Dolla, and Adonis being released, all of Hit Row are now gone from WWE. Hit Row’s B-Fab was also among the November 4 releases. The group was called up from NXT in last month’s WWE Draft and made their SmackDown debut on October 22. Scott is a former NXT North American champion.

Nox was called up to the main roster in July and formed a tag team with Shotzi Blackheart. Their team was broken up when Nox and Blackheart went to opposite brands in the draft.

Maverick was originally released by WWE in April 2020, but he was re-hired by the company after continuing to participate in the NXT cruiserweight title tournament that he had already been announced for prior to his release.

Thorne debuted a character based on his Australian heritage in a dark match this September, but he never appeared on television with the new persona. Using the name “Slapjack,” Thorne was previously a member of WWE’s Retribution stable. 

Ryker drew significant heat in June 2020 for posting a controversial tweet in support of Donald Trump during the Black Lives Matter movement. Ryker was part of The Forgotten Sons with Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler then, but the group was taken off TV after Ryker’s tweet. Ryker returned in December of last year, aligning with Elias before later feuding with him.

More Wrestling Coverage:

AEW Gives Fans a Little Bit of Everything With Stellar ‘Full Gear’ Pay-Per-View
Even From Outside the Main-Event Picture, Bianca Belair Continues to Impress
Impact Championship Win Is Defining Moment of Quinn Ojinnaka’s Wrestling Career
 Season 2 of ‘Ruthless Aggression’ Series Goes Behind the Scenes of WWE’s post–‘Attitude Era’

YOU MAY LIKE

Sep 5, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Peng Shuai (CHN) returns a shot to Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) on day twelve of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Tennis

WTA CEO Willing to Pull From China, Peng Shuai Still Missing

Steve Simon said he is willing to lose hundreds of millions if the tennis star is not accounted for and the sexual assault allegations are investigated.

antonio-brown-accused-fake-vaccine-card-punishment
NFL

Lawyer: AB Will Get Booster Shot ‘Live on TV’ If Required

Antonio Brown's lawyer says he wants "everyone to watch" if his client has to get a booster shot.

Aug 26, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Shuai Peng of China reacts after winning a point against Varvara Lepchenko of the United States in a first round match on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Tennis

GOP Rep Calls for Pressure on China Until Peng Shuai Is Safe

It has been over two weeks since anyone has reportedly heard from the missing Chinese tennis star directly.

ncaa-college-basketball-fbi-investigation
College Basketball

George Mason Basketball Recruit Charged With Murder

Cameron Walker was arrested on murder charges stemming from the October shooting of 24-year-old Connor Mediate.

antonio-brown-accused-fake-vaccine-card-punishment
Play
NFL

NFL Must Take Idea of Fake Vaccine Cards Seriously

Antonio Brown has been accused of using a fake card. Whether true or not, the league must be prepared to levy a significant punishment on any player caught trying.

antonio-brown-buccaneers
NFL

Bucs Issue Statement After Brown Accused of Acquiring Fake Vaccine Card

The team says it received completed vaccination cards from all players and no irregularities were observed.

Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown warms up before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
NFL

Report: Antonio Brown's Attorney Says Client Is Vaccinated

This comes after a former live-in chef accused the wide receiver of obtaining a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

dick vitale
College Basketball

Dick Vitale Will Return to College Basketball on Tuesday

The longtime voice of college basketball will be back on the sideline in five days.