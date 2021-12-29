Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Wrestling Announcer Jim Ross Announces He’s Cancer-Free, Returning to AEW Broadcast

Author:

After completing 22 radiation treatments, legendary pro wrestling announcer Jim Ross got the news he’s been waiting for.

The 69-year-old Ross announced on Wednesday that he’s been declared cancer free following a month-long round of radiation treatments. Ross was diagnosed with skin cancer in October after having a CT scan done for an issue on his leg that he had been dealing with for more than a year.

Ross will return to the broadcast booth on Wednesday night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. It will be the first AEW show Ross has called since announcing on November 25 that he was taking time away from his commentary position to focus on undergoing radiation.

Ross also had successful skin cancer surgery done on his back in November.

SI Recommends

This was Ross’s second bout with skin cancer. He underwent surgery in 2016 after being diagnosed with the disease, with a follow-up surgery then being done in 2018 to remove the last remaining bit of skin cancer from his shoulder.

Ross has become the defining voice of pro wrestling in the United States over the course of his career. He’s done commentary for WWE, WCW, AEW, Mid-South Wrestling, and more. He joined the AEW commentary team following the promotion’s launch in 2019 and also serves as a senior advisor for the company. Excalibur and Tony Schiavone are Ross’ broadcast partners on Dynamite.

In WWE, Ross and Jerry “The King” Lawler’s commentary team was an important part of the promotion’s success during the "Attitude Era" in the 1990s and beyond. Ross was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

More Wrestling Coverage:

Keiji Muto Ready to Showcase the Best of Pro Wrestling NOAH
AEW’s Tony Khan Looks Forward to Breaking New Ground in 2022
Dallas Page and Jake Roberts Teaming for New ‘DDP Snakepit’ Podcast
Matt Hardy Looking to Make the Wrestling World ‘Broken’ With New Podcast

YOU MAY LIKE

dan-quinn-dallas-cowboys-interim-coach
NFL

Report: Quinn Won't Interview for Jags' Vacancy During Season

Jacksonville requested permission to interview Quinn earlier this week.

ricky rubio
NBA

Report: Cavs’ Ricky Rubio Suffers ACL Tear in Left Knee

Rubio will miss the remainder of the season for Cleveland.

foden
Soccer

Man City Strengthens Grip on EPL Title With Eight-Point Lead

A win over Brentford on Wednesday, combined with a Chelsea draw, gives City an eight-point cushion atop the table.

Georgia is set to face off against Michigan in the College Football Playoff.
College Football

How Georgia and Michigan Are Navigating COVID-19 Rules

From players getting booster shots to limited media access, Orange Bowl organizers are doing as much as possible to avoid any COVID-19 complications.

Kyrie Irving with the Nets
NBA

Kyrie Addresses Media for First Time Since Vaccine Standoff

Irving is returning to the Nets but will not be able to play home games until he's vaccinated.

John Madden (left) and Jonathan Ogden during the 2015 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Play
Podcasts

Roundtable with Peter Schrager & Andrew Perloff | SI Media Podcast

Episode 371 features a year-end roundtable with "Good Morning Football's" Peter Schrager and CBS Sports Radio's Andrew Perloff.

MJ Rice
Play
College Basketball

Kansas Signee MJ Rice’s Drive Rooted in Giving Back

Rice organized a toy drive gathering donations from friends and family before the holidays.

Coen Carr
College Basketball

Elite 2023 Wing Coen Carr More than a Dunker

Carr won the dunk contest this year at the Chick-fil-A Classic with a free-throw line jam.