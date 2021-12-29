After completing 22 radiation treatments, legendary pro wrestling announcer Jim Ross got the news he’s been waiting for.

The 69-year-old Ross announced on Wednesday that he’s been declared cancer free following a month-long round of radiation treatments. Ross was diagnosed with skin cancer in October after having a CT scan done for an issue on his leg that he had been dealing with for more than a year.

Ross will return to the broadcast booth on Wednesday night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. It will be the first AEW show Ross has called since announcing on November 25 that he was taking time away from his commentary position to focus on undergoing radiation.

Ross also had successful skin cancer surgery done on his back in November.

This was Ross’s second bout with skin cancer. He underwent surgery in 2016 after being diagnosed with the disease, with a follow-up surgery then being done in 2018 to remove the last remaining bit of skin cancer from his shoulder.

Ross has become the defining voice of pro wrestling in the United States over the course of his career. He’s done commentary for WWE, WCW, AEW, Mid-South Wrestling, and more. He joined the AEW commentary team following the promotion’s launch in 2019 and also serves as a senior advisor for the company. Excalibur and Tony Schiavone are Ross’ broadcast partners on Dynamite.

In WWE, Ross and Jerry “The King” Lawler’s commentary team was an important part of the promotion’s success during the "Attitude Era" in the 1990s and beyond. Ross was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

