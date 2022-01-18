After more than two months away from pro wrestling, AEW star Jon Moxley is back.

AEW has announced that the 36-year-old Moxley (real name Jonathan Good) will make his return on this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. It will be Moxley’s first televised appearance since entering a rehab program to help battle issues with alcohol abuse.

AEW president and CEO Tony Khan announced on November 2 that Moxley had made the decision to enter an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Khan wrote that AEW was supporting Moxley however they could and looked forward to when Moxley would eventually be able to return.

Before his hiatus, Moxley was scheduled to face Orange Cassidy in the semifinals of AEW’s world title eliminator tournament. It appeared that the plan was for Moxley to defeat Cassidy and advance to face Bryan Danielson in the tournament finals at Full Gear. Instead, Danielson ended up defeating Moxley’s replacement Miro.

Moxley is a former world champion for AEW, holding the title from February to December 2020.

Prior to signing with AEW in 2019, Moxley was one of the top stars in WWE. He went by the name Dean Ambrose in WWE and was a member of The Shield alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Moxley and his wife Renee Paquette welcomed their first child, a daughter named Nora Murphy Good, last June.

It’s also been announced that Moxley will be in action at Game Changer Wrestling’s The Wrld on GCW show at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City this Sunday. Moxley will defend his GCW world championship against Homicide.

More Wrestling Coverage:

• Wardlow Is on the Precipice of a Breakout Moment

• Jay White Bringing the Best of New Japan to United States

• Big E Begins Climb Back Toward Becoming WWE Champion

• Major League Wrestling Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against WWE