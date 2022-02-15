Cody and Brandi Rhodes Announce They Are Leaving AEW

Two founding members of All Elite Wrestling have decided to depart the company.

Cody and Brandi Rhodes both issued statements on Tuesday morning announcing their departure from AEW. The company also released its own statement confirming that the married couple is moving on from the promotion.

“Cody and Brandi Rhodes were integral to the launch of All Elite Wrestling. Cody's ability combined with his boldness and his passion for our industry and his love for community outreach helped AEW deliver on our mission to give fans what they needed for far too long—something new, innovative and lasting,” AEW president and CEO Tony Khan wrote.

“Brandi helped us shape the AEW story, and I appreciate how hard she fought for us both in the ring and out of the ring, competing in the women's division while advancing our efforts at inclusion and civic causes, including great partnerships with Kulture City and the American Heart Association. I have immense respect and appreciation for Cody and Brandi, and I wish them both the best as they move on from AEW.”

Cody became a free agent at the end of 2021 and had been working for AEW without a contract since. His final match for the company took place on Dynamite last month.

In addition to their in-ring work, Cody and Brandi both had executive roles with AEW. Cody was an executive vice president of the company, while Brandi was the promotion’s chief brand officer.

Cody and Brandi also appeared on outside projects for WarnerMedia, which is AEW’s television partner. The couple had their own reality show called Rhodes to the Top on TNT, and Cody has been a judge for the Go-Big Show on TBS.

With Cody leaving AEW, it appears that a return to WWE could be on the horizon. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio on Monday night that Cody returning to WWE was "definitely something that was talked about ... in certain circles about the potential of something happening.”

Combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani confirmed on Tuesday that Cody and WWE are in talks about him making his return to the organization in the near future.

Cody, who is the son of late pro wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes, began his in-ring career with WWE in 2006. He requested his release from WWE in 2016 and went on to rejuvenate his career in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor before AEW was founded in 2019.

Cody and Brandi met each other while they were with WWE and have been married since 2013. They welcomed their first child into the world in June.

