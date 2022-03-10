Skip to main content
Jeff Hardy Makes AEW Debut as Hardy Boyz Reunite on ‘Dynamite’

Iconic tag team The Hardy Boyz are now reunited in AEW.

Jeff Hardy made his AEW debut on Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite, appearing as part of an angle where he helped save his brother Matt from an attack by the Andrade-Hardy Family Office. Andrade El Idolo and the other Family Office members turned against Matt following their loss at Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view.

After Hardy’s debut, AEW president and CEO Tony Khan officially confirmed that the 44-year-old has signed with AEW.

Hardy joining AEW comes after a bizarre situation in which he was released from his WWE contract last December. During a six-man tag team match at a WWE house show, Hardy left through the crowd after tagging out. He was sent home from the house show tour and then released days later. It was reported that WWE offered to send Hardy to rehab before releasing him, but Hardy didn’t accept.

SI Recommends

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported this January that WWE made an attempt to get Hardy to return to the company, including offering him a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame. Hardy turned down the offer and said he wanted the results of the drug test that he took after the house show incident. Matt Hardy confirmed that report and said Jeff’s drug test came back clean.

One of the most popular tag teams of all time, The Hardy Boyz have held tag team titles together in WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and more.

Jeff Hardy is also a former WWE world champion and world heavyweight champion.

The Hardy Boyz haven’t teamed with each other since 2019. Matt Hardy has been with AEW since departing WWE when his contract expired in March 2020.

