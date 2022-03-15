Skip to main content
Wrestling Legend Scott Hall Dies at Age 63
Wrestling Great Scott Hall Dies After Being Taken Off Life Support

Scott Hall, one of the most charismatic and influential pro wrestlers of the 1990s, has died after complications from hip replacement surgery, WWE announced. He was 63.

“WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away,” the Twitter post read. “WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans.” 

Hall was placed on life support on Saturday and Hall’s friend and former tag team partner Kevin Nash announced early Monday morning that Hall’s life support was going to be discontinued once his family was in place.

Hall suffered three heart attacks on Saturday when a blood clot got loose in his body. He had undergone surgery after breaking his hip in a fall.

Hall is one of only eight wrestlers to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice. He was inducted individually in 2014 and as part of the legendary faction the nWo (New World Order) in 2020.

After beginning his career in 1984, Hall started to break out as a star while wrestling for the AWA. He signed with the WWF in 1992, where he created the Scarface–inspired character Razor Ramon. Hall adopted the nickname “The Bad Guy” and won the WWF intercontinental title four times.

In what’s considered one of the greatest matches of its era, Hall defeated Shawn Michaels in a ladder match at WrestleMania X in 1994. Hall vs. Michaels popularized the ladder match as a concept and was voted Match of the Year in the 1994 Wrestling Observer Newsletter awards.

Hall would help revolutionize the industry again when he jumped from the WWF to WCW in 1996. Presented as an outsider invading the promotion, Hall was later joined by Nash. The third member of their group was revealed at Bash at the Beach 1996, with pro wrestling’s ultimate babyface Hulk Hogan turning heel and aligning with Hall and Nash as the nWo. The nWo storyline propelled WCW to its greatest success and was pivotal in WCW overtaking the WWF for a period of time during the Monday Night Wars.

Hall briefly returned to WWE in 2002 following the closure of WCW, and retired from in-ring competition in 2010. 

