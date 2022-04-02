Skip to main content
WRESTLING
Wrestling
Bianca Belair on WrestleMania, Inspiration From Triple H and Teaming With Rihanna
Bianca Belair on WrestleMania, Inspiration From Triple H and Teaming With Rihanna

‘WrestleMania 38’ Night 1 Live Blog: Results, Highlights, Analysis

Follow along for live updates from WWE’s biggest show of the year.

For the first time since 2019, WrestleMania will take place in front of a full house beginning Saturday night in Arlington, Texas. 

After the pandemic forced WWE to hold its biggest show of the year behind closed doors in 2020 and with a reduced capacity of 25,000 in Tampa last year, the home of the Cowboys will be packed for WrestleMania 38

One big thing will be the same as the past two years, though. For the third time, WrestleMania will take place over two nights. Breaking up the show into a Saturday portion and a Sunday portion has been a positive for fans, who no longer have to endure a seven-hour marathon night. It has also been a win for the wrestlers, who are afforded more opportunities to get on the WrestleMania card, and for WWE, which can now sell twice as many tickets. 

The trouble for WWE is being able to book separate nights of a show that are appealing enough that fans will want to see both, either in the stadium or at home. But the company has succeeded in that regard this year. 

The first night of WrestleMania 38 is headlined by two women’s title matches (Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair). The looming return of at least one other performer may steal the show, though. 

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is scheduled to appear on “The KO Show” with Kevin Owens, but it remains to be seen whether Austin simply hits Owens with a Stunner or two and walks off or if their confrontation is elevated to an official match. 

The other potential homecoming is that of Cody Rhodes. The former WWE wrestler left the company six years ago and reignited his career on the independent circuit and in Japan before becoming one of the co-founders of All Elite Wrestling, the upstart promotion that has quickly become the most successful non-WWE wrestling company in the United States since WCW folded 20 years ago. Rhodes announced in February that he was leaving AEW and SI’s Justin Barrasso reported shortly thereafter that he was expected to land in WWE. There is a spot open on the card for Rhodes to appear in a match against Seth Rollins (who has been announced for a match against an opponent of Vince McMahon’s choosing) and the rumor mill has been buzzing for weeks about whether Rhodes will actually appear. 

Follow along below for updates, highlights and results as the show unfolds.

WrestleMania 38 Night 1 full match card: 

  • “The KO Show” with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin
  • Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown women’s championship
  • Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw women’s championship
  • Seth Rollins vs. an opponent of McMahon’s choosing
  • The Mysterios vs. The Miz and Logan Paul
  • Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
  • The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs for the SmackDown tag team titles
  • New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland
