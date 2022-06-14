Matt Cardona Is Already Planning His Return From a Torn Bicep

A torn bicep has temporarily removed Matt Cardona from the wrestling ring.

With an emphasis on temporary.

“My doctor said that the recovery is five months,” says Cardona, who was injured last month at a GCW show. “But my goal is three.”

On the cusp of kicking off a memorable summer, Cardona required surgery for his injury. He was forced to relinquish his NWA world title Saturday at the Alwayz Ready pay-per-view—a cruel twist to a show built around him—but he still plans to be a presence in June, July and August.

“I’m still going to be making towns,” says Cardona, who had surgery last week. “I’ve contacted every promotion I had booked, and all but two are still bringing me in because they know I sell tickets—and I rescheduled with those other two.

“I’m not going to be stuck at home injured. I won’t be in the ring, but this isn’t a three-month vacation. I’m just as busy as I was, even with a torn bicep.”

In addition to a summer full of appearances, Cardona has already set a return date for the ring. He plans to be back in time for The Wrestling Showcase on Sept. 3, a tournament that also includes Johnny Morrison, Killer Kross, Rich Swann, Tony Nese, Jacob Fatu, Steve Maclin and Tatanka. The newly released bracket shows that, if Cardona is healthy, he can return in style in this tourney.

“The timing is perfect,” says Cardona, who will face Tatanka in the first round. “I’m training to be back in time. It fits perfectly in that three-month window, and I want my first match back to be against Tatanka. He can still go. Watching him wrestle makes you think it’s still 1993. And how cool would it be to beat someone whose action figure I had?”

Courtesy of The Wrestling Showcase

Until he reenters the ring, the injury places a temporary hold on a remarkably successful stretch in Cardona’s career.

Once known as Zack Ryder in WWE, he captured lightning in a bottle during his run across the indies. He collected a plethora of championships, with the highlights being winning the GCW title last summer (then taking a trip to Disney World to celebrate his self-appointed status at the “Deathmatch King”) and his recent run as the modern-day face of the NWA.

His business savvy and skill as an entrepreneur also flourished, with podcasts and action figures that have enhanced his notoriety. Cardona has brought a different kind of energy to the indie scene, and the bicep injury comes at an extremely inopportune time.

“There’s no good time to get hurt, and this is the worst possible time for me,” Cardona says. “But it is what it is. Now the road to recovery begins.”

The injury occurred at a GCW show on May 28 in Las Vegas. Cardona, who had already wrestled Rich Swann earlier that day at a Pro Wrestling Revolver show, suffered the injury when Blake Christian came off the top rope and collided with him outside the ring.

“It doesn’t look nasty, but I felt it right away,” Cardona says. “I finished the match, and when I got to the back, I rolled up my elbow pad to see that my bicep was a mess.

“I needed to get home as soon as possible. I had to miss an appearance that night, which sucked, and I took a red eye back home to Orlando.”

The ensuing MRI confirmed Cardona’s fears, as he suspected the bicep was torn.

“I wanted to avoid the surgery, but I couldn’t,” Cardona says. “I talked to everyone I could who’s torn their bicep, including guys that didn’t have the surgery. Everyone said to get the surgery. Some even said they regretted not getting it. I went to three different doctors, and all three recommended the surgery. I wish it didn’t happen, but I’ll make the best of it.

“I will use this and make something out of it. There is so much more to this business than just what happens bell-to-bell.”

Always thinking multiple steps ahead, Cardona is ready for an eventful summer. He plans on using this setback as the newest motivating factor, elevating his career to an even greater altitude.

“I’m not trying to prove doubters wrong. I’m trying to prove myself and my believers right,” Cardona says. “I plan on coming back and winning the Wrestling Showcase tournament. That’s just the start.

“And if I’m not medically cleared, I’ll have a replacement. Remember, I’m always ready.”

More Wrestling Coverage:

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.