Seth Rollins wants to be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.

Rollins and Reigns are not presently involved in a feud against one another over the undisputed WWE universal championship, but their careers are forever linked. The former Shield members represent WWE’s foundation, and the company’s programming is largely built around them. Their last televised singles match took place in January at the Royal Rumble, which Rollins won by disqualification, adding even more fuel to the notion that Rollins is the one opponent Reigns cannot defeat.

Rollins, who is 36-year-old Colby Lopez, has one sole prevailing goal to reach throughout his career as an in-ring performer: to be the absolute best.

“What is this mortal life if not the pursuit of legacy?” Rollins says. “That’s a quote I recently read, and it really defines my mindset about this industry. I will always have a chip on my shoulder, no matter what. No matter how many titles I’ve won, no matter who I’m working with or how many times I’ve headlined WrestleMania, I’ll always have that chip on my shoulder.

“That is my addiction—that struggle. Some people hate the suffering, but I’m a sucker for it. It makes me always want to be a part of this wild business. I want to be the best. I want to have the greatest legacy of all time. I want to be in the same conversation as Flair, Hogan, Austin, Rock, Michaels and Hart, if not lead the conversation. That might be lofty, but I don’t know any other way.”

A future showdown at WrestleMania between Rollins and Reigns would serve as an incredible moment, especially considering both are currently operating at the highest level of their careers. They provide a reason to watch every time they appear on WWE programming.

“I don’t know if there’s two guys operating on a level as high as ours right now,” Rollins says. “That’s not to take away from anyone else. You have so many incredible talents that are kicking it into gear. Drew McIntyre comes to mind. So do Kevin Owens and Bianca Belair. There’s a lot of people cooking and have the capability to reach the next level, but when it comes to reactions from the crowd and interaction with our audience, I don’t think there is anybody operating on the level Roman and I are now.

“But here’s the best part. As good as I believe I am, and as good as Roman thinks that he is, the industry is filled with people who think they’re the best. I think that’s awesome. That’s pushing everyone forward. Drew thinks he’s the best. Kenny Omega thinks he’s the best. Mox [Jon Moxley] thinks he’s the best. Will Ospreay thinks he’s the best. I love that confidence and that vibe. That pushes all of us to be our best.”

There are few pro wrestlers in the world, if any at all, having a better year than Rollins. He is the rare type of star who does not need to win in order to highlight his value. That was especially on display during his matches this spring with Cody Rhodes, which were designed to reintroduce Rhodes as an in-ring star in WWE. Rollins has been simply outstanding every time he has stepped in the ring, which makes the decision to hold him out of SummerSlam even more curious. But his journey continues on Saturday at Extreme Rules in a Fight Pit match against Matt Riddle, two opposites who mesh incredibly well together despite their personal differences.

“Riddle isn’t someone I have any affinity for. He's not someone I like; he’s not even someone I want to have a long conversation with,” says Rollins, who defeated Riddle in an entertaining bout last match at Clash at the Castle. “Over the past three months, there is a level of respect he’s earned from me. He’s obviously a legitimate fighter, as well, so there’s a level of respect he commands. Personal respect is a different story, but in the ring, he’s got all the tools. It’s just a matter of figuring out which order they need to be used. He does his thing really well. I’m not sure what he envisions for his future, but the tools are there. The greatest take the best and do it better. We’ll see if he can adapt and change into something even better.”

MMA icon Daniel Cormier will serve as the special guest referee for the Fight Pit match, a move that was initiated off-screen by Rollins, another example of his unrelenting desire to create the most compelling segments in wrestling. On paper, this appears to be a perfect fit. Cormier is a devoted wrestling fan with a long appreciation for what takes place in the ring.

“It’s going to be great, and it puts some extra eyeballs on the pay-per-view and this match specifically,” Rollins says. “Our audience can see through bulls--- and tell when someone isn’t invested. Philly’s a tough crowd, so we’ll see how they feel about him, but I think our audience will respond in kind. He’s not coming over to make a buck or build his own brand, that’s not his objective. DC has legitimate respect for this industry.”

Even without the presence of Roman Reigns, the card for Extreme Rules is loaded. And Rollins intends to add another violent masterpiece to his portfolio.

“I’m just entering my prime,” Rollins says. “I’m not as young as I used to be, and my style is a lot different than what it was 10 years ago when I was breaking into WWE, and especially different from when I was on the indies, but my mind is so much sharper than it’s ever been, and I haven’t lost a step. I’m really hitting my stride, and I’ve got a lot more in the tank for these next five to 10 years.

“The last 10 months have been a fun adventure for me, especially coming out of COVID and the empty arenas and the ThunderDome. Getting back in front of a crowd again has been amazing, and I’ve been able to share the ring with such talented dance partners who are willing to take risks and tell fun stories. I’ve got a company that’s behind me and allows me to do that. I think I’m having the best year of my career, and I also think it’s just the beginning.”

