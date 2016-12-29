NFL

2017 NFL draft rankings: Defensive tackles

If the best prospect in this year’s draft class somehow winds up not being Myles Garrett, look no further than the defensive tackle spot for option No. 2. Alabama’s Jonathan Allen paces this position group, which also includes another likely Round 1 guy (Malik McDowell), plus a deep roster of proven playmakers. 

 
Rank Player School Measurables
1 Jonathan Allen Alabama 6' 3", 294 lbs.
2 Caleb Brantley​ Florida 6' 2", 314 lbs.
3 Malik McDowell Michigan State 6' 6", 276 lbs.
4 Montravius Adams Auburn 6' 4", 309 lbs.
5 Vita Vea Washington 6' 4", 346 lbs.
6 Eddie Vanderdoes UCLA 6' 4", 305 lbs.
7 Chris Wormley Michigan 6' 6", 302 lbs.
8 Carlos Watkins Clemson 6' 3", 305 lbs.
9 Elijah Qualls Washington 6' 2", 293 lbs.
10 Jarron Jones​ Notre Dame 6' 5 1/2", 315 lbs.

I was a big fan of A’Shawn Robinson heading into last year’s draft and liked his Alabama linemate Jarran Reed quite a bit, as well. Allen’s better—at least at this point in the process. He has silly levels of athleticism for an interior D-linemen and would fit a 3–4 or 4–3 defense as a penetrating, pocket-collapsing presence. Brantley can take over games from the interior because he's so quick off the ball. McDowell did not have a great season with teams focusing extra attention on him, but he’s still a disruptive, highly versatile prospect. Jones (knee/foot) and Vanderdoes (knee) both finished the year on the rise after battling injuries. Wormley is listed here despite playing mostly end for Michigan because his size and powerful style fits—he can help set the edge on early downs, then kick inside to pass rush if his next team so chooses. Under-the-radar name: Larry Ogunjobi of Charlotte, who notched a Senior Bowl invite. He eats up space.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters