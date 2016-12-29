If the best prospect in this year’s draft class somehow winds up not being Myles Garrett, look no further than the defensive tackle spot for option No. 2. Alabama’s Jonathan Allen paces this position group, which also includes another likely Round 1 guy (Malik McDowell), plus a deep roster of proven playmakers.

Rank Player School Measurables 1 Jonathan Allen Alabama 6' 3", 294 lbs. 2 Caleb Brantley​ Florida 6' 2", 314 lbs. 3 Malik McDowell Michigan State 6' 6", 276 lbs. 4 Montravius Adams Auburn 6' 4", 309 lbs. 5 Vita Vea Washington 6' 4", 346 lbs. 6 Eddie Vanderdoes UCLA 6' 4", 305 lbs. 7 Chris Wormley Michigan 6' 6", 302 lbs. 8 Carlos Watkins Clemson 6' 3", 305 lbs. 9 Elijah Qualls Washington 6' 2", 293 lbs. 10 Jarron Jones​ Notre Dame 6' 5 1/2", 315 lbs.

I was a big fan of A’Shawn Robinson heading into last year’s draft and liked his Alabama linemate Jarran Reed quite a bit, as well. Allen’s better—at least at this point in the process. He has silly levels of athleticism for an interior D-linemen and would fit a 3–4 or 4–3 defense as a penetrating, pocket-collapsing presence. Brantley can take over games from the interior because he's so quick off the ball. McDowell did not have a great season with teams focusing extra attention on him, but he’s still a disruptive, highly versatile prospect. Jones (knee/foot) and Vanderdoes (knee) both finished the year on the rise after battling injuries. Wormley is listed here despite playing mostly end for Michigan because his size and powerful style fits—he can help set the edge on early downs, then kick inside to pass rush if his next team so chooses. Under-the-radar name: Larry Ogunjobi of Charlotte, who notched a Senior Bowl invite. He eats up space.