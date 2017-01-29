Boxing

Floyd Mayweather says fight against Conor McGregor ‘can happen’

Associated Press
Associated Press
2 hours ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Floyd Mayweather Jr. says facing UFC star Conor McGregor in a boxing ring "can happen" and is something that would "give the fans what they want to see."

In a question-and-answer session Saturday in England, McGregor said he plans to put his UFC career on hold to pursue boxing and a bout with Mayweather, who hasn't fought since 2015.

Asked to respond before the Carl Frampton-Leo Santa Cruz fight Saturday night in Las Vegas, Mayweather expressed enthusiasm for the matchup. He says he'd want the fight to be at either 147 or 150 pounds and be part of a Showtime pay-per-view package.

Many details would have to be worked out, but when asked if a deal could be struck, Mayweather said, "absolutely."

