2

2 UCLA Bruins

last week: 2

record: 13-0

The Lonzo Ball Effect is pushing nearly every Bruin well beyond their expected offensive rating, but freshman forward T.J. Leaf is their real breakthrough star. The baseline expectation for a big man ranked No. 16 in the Recruiting Services Consensus Index (as Leaf was) is along the lines of what Trey Lyles gave Kentucky two seasons ago when it was on its undefeated run—20-plus minutes as a moderately efficient role player. Leaf, however, is producing like a top-five, one-and-done big man, serving as the most efficient scorer (and a productive rebounder) for the nation's best offense. Even in a loaded freshman class, Leaf was underrated.

Next up: 12/28 at Oregon, 12/30 at Oregon State