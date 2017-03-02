last week: 2

record: 27–3

The Jayhawks seem built for maximum drama this season, and I can't imagine them making a national title run that wouldn't include at least a couple of games that went down to the final possession. With March upon us, it seems worthwhile to review KU's approaches for getting a full-court game-winner or game-tying bucket.

The "chop" play that Kansas used to send the 2008 national title game to overtime has been so widely copied that they seem unlikely to run it exactly this way again:

When the Jayhawks needed to tie their season-opener against Indiana, they ran a modified chop with the inbounder (Landen Lucas) running ahead of the play to set a downscreen for Frank Mason, who rose up from the wing, and took a handoff near the top of the key:

At the end of overtime in their home loss to Iowa State, the Jayhawks ran the left-wing chop handoff (from Mason to Devonte' Graham), but added in another handoff (to the trail man, Svi Mykhailiuk) for misdirection:

And at the conclusion of the first half in their win at Baylor, the Jayhawks ran a play with no chop—instead, it was a modified version of the end of Villanova's "Nova," with the ballhander (Mason) pitching back to a trail man (Josh Jackson) and freeing him for a three with a brush screen:

Next up: 3/4 at Oklahoma State