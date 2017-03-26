Even the most obsessive North Carolina fans might not have recognized the guy who entered Sunday’s game against Kentucky after Joel Berry’s injury.

When Berry tweaked his ankle in the first half, coach Roy Williams called on fifth-year senior Stilman White.

White, a fifth-year senior from Wilmington, N.C., saw only limited action this season. He appeared in 25 games but only averaged 3.6 minutes per game. His most extensive action of the season came in December, when he scored six points in 15 minutes against Davidson.

White was a bigger part of UNC’s 2011–12 team, appearing in 34 games. He played 60 minutes in two NCAA tournament games in 2012 after Kendall Marshall was injured.

After his freshman season, White went on a two-year Mormon mission to Ogden, Utah. He returned to the Tar Heels in 2014 and played three more seasons.