College Basketball

Who is Stilman White? North Carolina senior makes unexpected Elite Eight appearance

1:25 | College Basketball
The Unexpected Perk of Winning March Madness
SI Wire
32 minutes ago

Even the most obsessive North Carolina fans might not have recognized the guy who entered Sunday’s game against Kentucky after Joel Berry’s injury. 

When Berry tweaked his ankle in the first half, coach Roy Williams called on fifth-year senior Stilman White. 

White, a fifth-year senior from Wilmington, N.C., saw only limited action this season. He appeared in 25 games but only averaged 3.6 minutes per game. His most extensive action of the season came in December, when he scored six points in 15 minutes against Davidson. 

White was a bigger part of UNC’s 2011–12 team, appearing in 34 games. He played 60 minutes in two NCAA tournament games in 2012 after Kendall Marshall was injured. 

After his freshman season, White went on a two-year Mormon mission to Ogden, Utah. He returned to the Tar Heels in 2014 and played three more seasons. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters