College Football

Five-star recruit Cam Akers picks Florida State over Ole Miss

SI Wire
Wednesday December 28th, 2016

Five-star recruit Cam Akers of Clinton (Miss.) High has committed to Florida State, he announced on the High School Football Network.

Before choosing Florida State, Akers was down to LSU, Georgia, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

In his senior year, Akers played quarterback but has been recruited as a running back. he rushed for 2,105 yards and 34 touchdowns while also throwing for 3,128 yards and 31 touchdowns to lead Clinton to the 6A state championship title.

Akers previously committed to Alabama before changing his mind and re-opening his recruitment. An Alabama hat was featured on the table as Akers made his decision.

Scout has Akers ranked as the No. 4 recruit in the Class of 2017. He was selected to the U.S. Army All-American team and was named the Mississippi Gatorade player of the year.

