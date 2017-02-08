Get the record books out—last week, a total of 44 Guinness World Records were set in a 24 hour span in four different cities around the world.

Brought together by Reebok, top athletes gathered in Sydney, London, New York and Los Angeles on Feb. 1 to attempt to break dozens of fitness records, including the most wall ball squats in one minute, the most handstand push ups in one minute by a female, the most weight lifted in one minute clean and jerk and more. Well-known CrossFit star Camille Leblanc-Bazinet, two-time CrossFit Games Champion Annie Thorisdottir and several other CrossFit Games competitors and athletes including Dan Bailey, Scott Panchik, Rob Forte, Kara Webb and Paul Tremblay all participated in the event, which was held as part of the lauch of Reebok's Nano 7 shoe.

Leblanc-Bazinet broke four records during her attempt in Los Angeles, including beating the fastest pegboard climb by nearly 30 seconds and recording the most toe to bar touches in one minute. Iceland-native Thorisdottir beat the record for most weight lifted in a clean and jerk by more than 600 kgs (1,322 pounds), clocking in at 809.66 kgs (1,785 lbs.) in her attempt in New York.

Courtesy of Reebok

Courtesy of Reebok

Three-time CrossFit Games athlete Rachel Martinez completed 12 handstand push-ups in 60 seconds and Ricky Garard and Sammy Wood broke the current records for most squats in a minute for a male and female with 70 and 64, respectively.​

You can see all of the 44 records that were set below:

All of the athletes participating in Reebok's record-setting attempts were wearing the brand's Nano 7 CrossFit training shoe, which was released earlier this year.